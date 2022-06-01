ZorroSign Recognized as the Most Innovative Blockchain Company from Sri Lanka in 2022

— ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in digital signature solutions using blockchain technology, today announced its recognition as "Most Innovative Blockchain Company from Sri Lanka" by APAC Business Headlines. The award celebrates ZorroSign's software development team in Sri Lanka as they lead innovation in blockchain technologies for the company's global customers.

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZorroSign, Inc., a global leader in digital signature solutions using blockchain technology, today announced its recognition as "Most Innovative Blockchain Company from Sri Lanka" by APAC Business Headlines. The award celebrates ZorroSign's software development team in Sri Lanka as they lead innovation in blockchain technologies for the company's global customers.

ZorroSign's multi-chain blockchain platform unites digital signatures, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), contract lifecycle management (CLM), privacy compliance, patented fraud prevention, user authentication, and document validation to efficiently address the challenges of electronic document security for major corporations, government organizations, and individuals around the world.

"We are thrilled to be awarded by APAC Business Headlines," said Shamsh Hadi, co-founder and CEO of ZorroSign, Inc. "Our Sri Lanka engineering, design and development team has worked hard for this recognition, and we could not be more proud of their accomplishments in making ZorroSign's web3 platform a global force for digital signatures, privacy, and security."

The blockchain architecture ZorroSign deploys was developed entirely in Sri Lanka to provide customers the ability to securely transform paper-based workflows to digital—decreasing costs, reducing errors, and increasing productivity while positively impacting the environment through sustainable practices. The company uses distributed ledger technologies such as private, permissioned Hyperledger Fabric and public, permissionless Provenance Blockchain to provide elevated privacy and security to digital transaction participants, preventing fraud and ensuring compliance.

Equally important, ZorroSign set out to advance sustainability while advancing technology.

"Every time someone uses ZorroSign to digitally sign agreements, contracts, and other documents—instead of printing, faxing, scanning, and couriering documents to collect signatures—we all save trees, save water, and reduce carbon emissions," says Mr. Hadi.

ZorroSign meets its customers' needs for both utilizing new technologies and improving sustainability, helping governments, companies, and people "go green" with digital operations in Sri Lanka and all over the world.

ZorroSign's blockchain technology facilitates modern society in moving to a paperless economy, where digital transactions and workflows will continue to grow in importance. The company intends to support that transformation by bringing peace of mind and confidence in the security of these transactions through their Sri Lankan built platform.

About ZorroSign

When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Z-Sign or don't sign! Globally headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, ZorroSign, Inc. uses blockchain for superior privacy and security. The company's multi-chain blockchain platform integrates digital signatures, automated compliance, intelligent forms (AI/ML), document management, patented fraud prevention, user authentication and document verification. Organizations, businesses, and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign's web3 solutions to safeguard the privacy and security of their digital documents, and provide an immutable chain of custody for transactions. To learn more, visit zorrosign.com

