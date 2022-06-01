Guests Donut Want to Miss The Counter's New Sweet and Savory Donut Burger this June

Savor the Indulgent Burger and Shake for a Limited Time
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Counter is kicking off summer with a burger and shake made for the spotlight. For the entire month of June, the new Donut Burger takes sweet and savory to the next level with layers of unexpected flavor and texture stacked between two glazed donuts. To round out the buzz-worthy meal is the Donut Shake, complete with a glazed donut drizzled with chocolate on top. Both offerings are available now through June 30th.
Guests can now enjoy these Donut forward offerings:
- Glaze of Glory Donut Burger - All-natural angus beef, cheddar cheese, sweet and spicy bacon, caramelized onions, and a fried egg nestled in between two glazed donuts. Served with a side of sweet Sriracha.
- Donut Kill My Vibe Shake - Vanilla bean donut shake with a colorful sprinkle rim garnished with a glazed donut, two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream with sprinkles and a chocolate syrup drizzle.
"We are excited to feature the new Donut Burger and Shake during the month of June," said Lindsay Seli, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of The Counter. "Our guests will enjoy a feast for their eyes and their appetites with this playful sweet and savory combination. This will definitely be a memorable meal that will keep our guests talking all summer long!"
About The Counter
Founded in 2003, The Counter®'s mission was to challenge the traditional burger joint. The Counter® provides a fresh, unconventional approach to creating the ultimate burger, offering over a million possible burger combinations with a choice from 9 proteins, 12 distinct cheeses, 31 signature toppings, 20 unique sauces and 11 types of buns or fresh greens. The Counter® offers a full-service, casual dining experience in an inviting space with industrial décor and upbeat music. The Counter was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries. For more information about The Counter®, visit www.TheCounter.com.
For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com
SOURCE The Counter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.