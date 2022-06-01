Europe Mattress Market Revenue Analysis Report 2022-2030 - Opportunities in Bursting Demand for Eco-Friendly Mattresses

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Mattress Market Revenue Analysis by Product, Size, Distribution Channel, End Use - Latest Trends and Growth Potential Through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From an estimated $7,877.0 million in 2021, the European mattress market revenue is set to rise to $14,382.8 million by 2030, at a 6.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2030,

The key factor behind this would be the rising purchasing power of people in the continent, which is not only allowing them to buy premium-quality mattresses but also replace them more frequently than before.



This is also enabling people to purchase customized mattresses, which are priced higher than standard ones. Several companies are now giving customers the opportunity to modify the thickness, size, and firmness of the mattress and add personalized features, such as adaptability to the position they are sleeping in. By having the size of the products customized, they can be made to easily fit in customized bed frames.

The commercial sector is the largest procurer of mattresses in the continent because the quality of these products has a direct influence on the quality of user comfort, which is highly prized here. Within the commercial sector, mattresses are majorly bought by hotels and hospitals, which lay a strong emphasis on comfort and convenience, therefore replace their mattresses more often than residential users.



Therefore, the booming hospitality industry is a major European mattress market growth driver. France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, and Austria are among the most-famous travel destinations for people around the world. The charm of the region among holidaymakers has resulted in a massive increase in the number of hotels and resorts here, thereby helping the market advance.

Key Findings of Europe Mattress Market Report

The king size is the most widely sold in Europe due to its easy availability and the fact that mattresses this big offer ample space for a couple and a child.

In the coming years, the demand for latex mattresses will be driven by the rising number of people with chronic back pain, while the bed-in-a-box concept is making memory foam variants popular.

Driven partly by the lockdowns implemented during the pandemic, online sales of mattresses are picking up rapidly, which can also be attributed to the high access to smartphones and the internet in the region.

Due to the presence of numerous companies, the industry is highly fragmented, which is why the number of product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships is rising.

France is the highest revenue contributor to the European mattress market because of its huge hospitality industry, which is propelling the sale of such products.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3tfkn

