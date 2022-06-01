SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals Announces a License and Option Agreement with GSK to Progress Development of Novel Therapies for CNS Diseases

SHANGHAI and ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals (SciNeuro), a leader in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of CNS diseases, today announced the execution of an exclusive, worldwide license and option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The agreement focuses on inhibitors of Lp-PLA2, an enzyme that has been implicated in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases. Clinical findings suggest that inhibition of Lp-PLA2 activity may improve cognitive function in subjects with Alzheimer's disease.1

Under the agreement, SciNeuro will receive a worldwide license to intellectual property covering certain GSK Lp-PLA2 inhibitors and will be responsible for their further development through clinical proof-of-concept (PoC). Following the completion of the PoC studies, GSK has the option to reclaim rights to the compounds in all territories excluding Greater China, which SciNeuro would retain, under pre-agreed terms for subsequent development and commercialization.

SciNeuro will pay an upfront fee, near-term and downstream milestones, and royalties to GSK. If GSK exercises its option, SciNeuro will receive an option exercise fee, downstream milestones, and royalty payments from GSK. In addition, GSK will have a right to purchase equity in SciNeuro.

"We are excited to further the development of these novel Lp-PLA2 inhibitors. Given the critical role of Lp-PLA2 in CNS integrity and the demonstrated human pharmacology of Lp-PLA2 inhibition, we look forward to evaluating the clinical benefit of these Lp-PLA2 inhibitors in the treatment of CNS diseases," said Min Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with SciNeuro that allows us to assess the clinical potential of these Lp-PLA2 inhibitors by leveraging SciNeuro's early development expertise in CNS disease," said John Lepore, M.D., SVP and Head of Research, at GSK. "This agreement enables us to focus on progressing our own internal assets, while maintaining pipeline optionality for the development of these Lp-PLA2 inhibitors in the future."

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is an innovation-driven, neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company with an established pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates to address neurodegenerative and other CNS diseases. The company focuses on targets that are supported by human biology and which play a critical role in regulating foundation biology, to achieve better probability of success in clinical development. SciNeuro is committed to delivering medicines that can make a difference to improve the lives of patients around the world, transforming scientific discoveries into groundbreaking therapies. To learn more, visit www.scineuro.com.

1 Maher-Edwards G, De'Ath J, Barnett C, Lavrov A, Lockhart A. A 24-week study to evaluate the effect of rilapladib on cognition and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimers Dement (N Y). 2015;1(2):131-140.

