Bython Media Marketing Agency Appoints Chris Leger as CEO

FRISCO, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bython Media continues to scale with record growth again in 2022. To support the continued development of the company, industry veteran Chris Leger, formerly Senior Vice President at Merkle B2B, has joined the organization as CEO.
"Adding a growth-minded B2B Demand Generation expert like Chris enables Bython to continue its trajectory and metamorphosis in the market as a Full Service, Full Funnel, Tech-Enabled Demand Generation partner. We're beyond excited to add this caliber of the executive to the team. I look forward to supporting Chris from my new role as Executive Chairman, where I'll focus on continuing to innovate our operational infrastructure and support our global growth," says Bhupinder Gulati, Founder, and Chairman of Bython, who leaves this role of CEO as Chris assumes those responsibilities.
Leger comes to Bython as the latest move in a 20-year career in B2B marketing spanning the globe. His background in performance media, content syndication, and global marketing trends makes him an ideal addition to the Bython Mission. Chris had this to say about the move: "There's a real opportunity in the industry right now to provide cost-effective services to clients and partners, with an eye toward speed to market and quality of the product. Bhupinder and his team have created an incredible platform on which to continue to build on, and I for one am excited to have a front-row seat for what this company is capable of."
About Bython Media
Bython Media's vision is to help companies build relationships with highly qualified prospects through best-in-class demand generation marketing, content syndication, publishing solutions, and account-based marketing. We believe the right use of data, technology, media, and marketing at the right time has the strong potential to build and improve quality client relationships, ensure high engagement among digital audiences, and create content that converts.
Media Contact
Neil Parker, Bython Media, 1 214-295-7705, Neil.Parker@bython.com
SOURCE Bython Media
