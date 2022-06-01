Media advisory - Minister Jean-Yves Duclos to announce major Government of Canada investments in Festival d'été de Québec

QUÉBEC, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada financial contributions for the Festival d'été de Québec to promote the festival and adapt and enhance its program in a post‑pandemic reality.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Date:
June 3, 2022
Time:
1:30 p.m.
Location:
Impérial Bell
252 Rue Saint-Joseph Est
Québec, Quebec
G1K 3A9
Journalists who want to participate in the press conference must confirm their presence and send their name and the media outlet they represent to the following address by 12 noon on Friday, June 3, 2022: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca.
Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID-19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.