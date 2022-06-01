ASC partners with Webex by Cisco to offer Recording and Analytics of Virtual Meetings

ASC cloud services are now available in the Webex App Hub
HOESBACH, Germany, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC, provider of solutions for recording, quality management, and analytics, will now offer its fully integrated recording solution EVOIPneo in the Webex App Hub as a certified Webex partner. Neo suite enables users to record and archive communications as well as process audio, chat, and video conferences that are legally compliant via Webex Meetings.
Webex is a leading collaboration platform providing meeting tools, cloud calling, messaging, surveys, and events in a unified, highly secure, and easy-to-use environment enabling seamless collaboration with other services. To use ASC services, a user needs an active Webex account and either a Neo Cloud account or an on-premise Neo system.
"Migrating to Webex Cloud has never been easier," says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies AG. "As a Webex solution partner, we record on behalf of customers who are taking their first steps into the cloud with hybrid solutions as well as for cloud-only customers. And we do so securely and compliantly with our customers' requirements – just as they have known it from joint on-premise Cisco and ASC solutions for many years."
Existing ASC and Cisco customers migrating to Webex can continue to rely on ASC as their trusted recording partner. New customers moving to the Webex cloud now have the possibility to entrust ASC – Europe-based global market leader for audit-proof recording in compliance with e. g. GDPR, MIFID II, Dodd Frank, and HIPAA – with their sensitive communication data.
For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625820/ASC_Cloud_Solutions_Logo.jpg
