EURÊKA! IS (FINALLY) BACK - June 10, 11 and 12

THE BIG SCIENCE CELEBRATION

15th EDITION

MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - L'île du savoir, in collaboration with their new partner Espace pour la vie, invites you to Parc Jean-Drapeau, to celebrate the 15th edition of the big science festival. After a long virtual hibernation, Eurêka! is returning on a new site with bucketloads of interactive outdoor activities, shows, and all kinds of science demonstrations, at the foot of the Biosphère, which is also offering a free activity created especially for the occasion.

WATER in All Its States!

Setting sail this year under the banner of WATER, Eurêka! will inspire festival-goers of all ages to think about ways to preserve this natural heritage, learn about ecosystems and the impact of climate change, and discover a host of innovative water-related technologies.

Green energy, modes of transport, aquatic ecosystems, agriculture, health, biodiversity, consumption… water is present in every sphere of our lives. Eurêka! invites young people and their families to quench their thirst for knowledge by diving into the FREE activities on offer, and to discover scientific and technological innovations that will forever change their perception of this essential resource.

Eurêka!: the art of making waves

Some highlights from this year's program: La Baleine Nomade will explain the similarities between humans and whales; Sea Shepherd will take us on a mission to save the oceans; Simon DuBois will share his experience as the first Quebecer to complete a crewed round-the-world yacht race; and Bishop's University will demonstrate an aquatic drone that maps lake floors and helps prevent waterway pollution.

Festival favourites will be back as well, including entomologist Bill Bestiole, Les Neurones atomiques and chemist Yannick Bergeron, whose scientific prowess, laced with a touch of madness, is sure to amuse and amaze both young and old. Illusionist Luc Langevin will meet with the public over the weekend to celebrate the ingenuity of young inventors from the Unis TV show Les inventifs. Festival-goers will also be able to generate hydro-electricity, use AI to pilot a surfer avatar through a school of sharks, move containers with a crane, operate sophisticated devices to identify contaminants, and explore the cultural heritage buried in the depths of the St. Lawrence River. All this and much more!

Like a fish to water

Once again, Stéphane Bellavance is taking the helm as spokesperson of this 15th edition. Accompanied by his scientific accomplice, Martin Carli, he will light up the Hydro-Québec Main Stage on Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. with a unique version of the popular Télé-Québec quiz show Génial!

Major partners

L'île du savoir is proud to produce this edition of Eurêka! with their new partner, Espace pour la vie

as well as the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, site of the Festival. Eurêka! enjoys the valued financial support of several sponsors: the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, partner of the Ingenuity Zone; Ubisoft, partner of the Techno Zone through its Ubisoft Education program; Desjardins, partner of the Nature Zone; the Port of Montreal, Canada Steamship Lines and Fednav, Water Zone partners; the Fonds de recherche du Québec, partner of the Human Zone; Hydro-Québec, sponsor of the Main Stage, and Télé-Québec, the Festival's loyal media partner. We also wish to thank RECYC-QUÉBEC, our accomplice in making this edition more ecologically responsible.

Eurêka! is presented in partnership with the City of Montreal, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Ministry of Tourism of Québec. Thanks to their support, L'île du savoir can keep Eurêka! free and ensure the continuity and quality of this important Montreal event, which offers a unique showcase for our institutions, businesses and scientific culture organizations.

"The City of Montreal is pleased to support the Eurêka! Festival, an initiative that is relevant not only for promoting scientific culture, but also for supporting young people's interest in science and technology. The Biosphère, now a part of the Espace pour la vie museum complex, will offer a brand new activity for the occasion: Mission Biosphère, an exploration of the various facets of this museum dedicated to the environment. I invite the citizens to come out for the festival in large numbers," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Associate sponsors

Tourisme Montréal, Concertation Montréal, acceSciences, École de technologie supérieure, Institut national de la recherche scientifique, Polytechnique Montréal, Bishop's University, Université de Montréal, Université du Québec à Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke, Ivado, the Union des producteurs agricoles, and Unis TV. The project also received financial support from the Trottier Family Foundation, the Fondation J.A. DeSève, and the Ernest Solvay Fund managed by the King Baudouin Foundation of Belgium.

ABOUT

L'ÎLE DU SAVOIR

L'île du savoir is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the emergence of a scientific culture and a dynamic new generation in science and technology, by bringing together partners from educational and research institutions, scientific culture organizations, and the business community.

EURÊKA! FESTIVAL

Eurêka! is the biggest science festival in Quebec, each year attracting science enthusiasts and the simply curious, both young and old. On the program: three days of fun and scientific discoveries and a host of FREE interactive activities. Since the start of this great adventure in 2007, more than 1 million enthusiastic visitors, including 50,000 students, have joined the celebration!

ESPACE POUR LA VIE

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring and creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

To consult the program: FESTIVALEUREKA.CA

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 10 ● 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Saturday, June 11 ● 10:30 am to 7:30 pm + Evening program starting at 8 pm

Sunday, June 12 ● 10:30 am to 5 pm

SOURCE Espace pour la vie