THERAPON SKIN HEALTH UNVEILS TWO NEW PRODUCTS IN AWARD-WINNING THERADERM LINE

Answers Growing Demand for 'Tech Neck' and Oily Skin Solutions
SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical-grade skin care line, Theraderm Clinical Skin Care, today announces the launch of two products. The line extension includes Theraderm Neck Crème and Theraderm Reversion Clarifying Mask.
DON'T LET 'TECH NECK' TELL YOUR AGE
Theraderm Neck Crème addresses signs of neck aging on a global scale, softening and minimizing lines formed by repetitive facial expressions by relaxing muscle contractions and moisturizing the skin.
The Neck Crème features Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, rich in vitamins C and E, to help protect the skin from the damaging effects of environmental free radicals. Several powerful moisturizing agents such as Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, non-greasy "eco-designed" emollients derived from shea butter, effortlessly absorb into the skin. The visible results include reduced signs of scarring left from psoriasis, dermatitis, frostbite, burns, and inflammation.
A combination of clinically proven ingredients like Retinol, Niacinamide and Theraderm's patented peptide complex works to reduce laxity, fine lines, wrinkles, signs of photoaging, hyperpigmentation and uneven skin texture resulting in an overall more youthful, lifted and contoured appearance.
Mix in caffeine, Plankton Extracts, Kappaphycus Alvarezii Extract (a powerful anti-inflammatory) and you've got one of the most comprehensive neck products available.
The Neck Crème will retail for $95.50 at theraderm.net.
DETOX YOUR SKIN
The Reversion Clarifying Mask contains Kaolin Clay to keep breakouts and excess oiliness under control. One of the mildest and gentlest clays found in skin care, Kaolin offers anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and healing benefits. Plus, since it's more gentle on the skin than other types of clay, make it excellent for all skin types.
Ideal for oily skin, the Theraderm Reversion Clarifying Mask absorbs excess sebum and cleans out pores with active charcoal. This brightening and detoxifying mask draws out impurities and toxins and clears skin of excess oil, dirt and pollutants without causing redness or irritation. Additional active ingredients include salicylic and lactic acid to help increase cellular turnover, decreasing the number of pimples and blackheads that form, while simultaneously speeding up healing on active breakouts.
The Reversion Clarifying Mask will retail for $26 at theraderm.net.
ABOUT THERADERM
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO/founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available anywhere at the time to maximize the overall skin health and youthful appearance of his own patients.
While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream and the Therapon Skin Health company. The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently exfoliate skin surface cells, then protect skin from future damage.
In 1996, the four-product Theraderm Skin Renewal System for daily use was completed. @theradermclinical
SOURCE Theraderm Skin Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.