Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Report Identifies the growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures as a Major Driver |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 4.04 billion growth in the overall market growth. The growing incidence of medical conditions that require cosmetic procedures is notably driving the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market growth. The market registered a YOY growth of 7.65% in 2021.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as type (non-surgical procedures and surgical procedures) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Key Market Dynamics

The increased demand for aesthetic operations is a major factor driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. Individuals' self-esteem and confidence are becoming increasingly dependent on their aesthetic appearance. As a result, individuals are increasingly choosing for cosmetic operations that are both safe and effective. Through celebrity endorsements on social media, media platforms are also raising public knowledge of the benefits of cosmetic surgery, which has resulted in a rise in public awareness of cosmetic operations.

Although factors such as high treatment costs of cosmetic surgeries may impact the market growth.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The non-surgical procedure will gain considerable market share in cosmetic surgery and process devices. Injectables, dermal fillers, skin rejuvenation treatments, and products for cellulite treatment, hair removal, and non-surgical fat reduction are all examples of non-surgical techniques. People are becoming more interested in non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures since they do less harm to the body than traditional invasive procedures.

Segmentation by Geography:

ROW will account for 33% of the market's growth throughout the forecast period. In the ROW, Brazil is the most important market for cosmetic surgery and treatment devices. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia .

is the most important market for cosmetic surgery and treatment devices. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in . North America , with the United States as the main country, is another key revenue contributor to the worldwide cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market. One of the important reasons driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedure devices market in the US is the presence of various suppliers that offer goods for cosmetic surgical and non-surgical treatments.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Devices Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Galderma SA

Hologic Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Sientra Inc.

Symatese Group

Westlake Dermatology PA

Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution ROW at 33% Key consumer countries US, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc., Symatese Group, and Westlake Dermatology PA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Non-surgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Surgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Surgical procedures - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 41: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: AbbVie Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Alma Lasers GmbH

Exhibit 44: Alma Lasers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 45: Alma Lasers GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 46: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 47: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 48: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cynosure Inc.

Exhibit 52: Cynosure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Cynosure Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Cynosure Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Galderma SA

Exhibit 55: Galderma SA - Overview



Exhibit 56: Galderma SA - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Galderma SA - Key offerings

10.8 Hologic Inc.

Exhibit 58: Hologic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Hologic Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Hologic Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Hologic Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 62: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 63: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.10 Sientra Inc.

Exhibit 65: Sientra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Sientra Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Sientra Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Sientra Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Symatese Group

Exhibit 69: Symatese Group - Overview



Exhibit 70: Symatese Group - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Symatese Group - Key offerings

10.12 Westlake Dermatology PA

Exhibit 72: Westlake Dermatology PA - Overview



Exhibit 73: Westlake Dermatology PA - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Westlake Dermatology PA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

