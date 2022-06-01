Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RingCentral as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market

RingCentral is building out its vertical expertise and solutions to better distinguish itself in certain areas

SAN ANTONIO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified RingCentral as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost Radar™: North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market, 2021. RingCentral has maintained a leadership position in the North American UCaaS market since 2013 and is gradually expanding its presence in other world regions. Frost & Sullivan expects it to maintain a strong position in North America by leveraging creative partnerships.

RingCentral's unwavering commitment to innovation and comprehensive–yet tiered service bundles–will help attract a diverse customer audience. Increased focus and positioning as an end-to-end UC, contact center, video, and messaging provider are creating greater awareness and growth opportunities for the company.

Transformational shifts post the global COVID-19 pandemic have considerably boosted demand for digital technologies, including cloud communications, collaboration, and customer experience (CX) management (contact center) solutions. This rising tide is lifting all boats in the cloud private branch exchange (PBX) and unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market. The North American UCaaS market will remain close to its previously charted, pre-pandemic growth trajectory in terms of both users and revenues and 2021 and 2022—despite churn in the installed base due to furloughs and customer business failures—and will maintain steady growth throughout the forecast period until 2026. Changing work styles; demand for soft clients, mobile UCaaS, and cloud collaboration services; video meetings; increasing number of remote workers; demographic and social trends; technology trends; and growth opportunities will continue to reshape the industry.

"RingCentral offers competitively packaged and priced SMS and analytics tools, video and web conferencing, and webinar and integrated contact center services, and a collaborative user experience, setting its solutions apart from most competitors," explained Alaa Saayed, Information & Communication Technologies Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "RingCentral's open platform and its broad set of APIs enable businesses to more directly impact their processes. Its flexible cloud technology and a proprietary platform enable rapid innovation and cost-effective scalability."

"Our rapid pace of innovation extends beyond our products to our partners and the proof is in the alliances we've forged with organizations such as AT&T, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Atos, Avaya, Mitel, Frontier, TELUS and Verizon to sell our portfolio in North America and other regions," said Homayoun Razavi, chief business development officer at RingCentral. "Our recently launched RISE program aims to facilitate telco partner onboarding and sales of RingCentral solutions. We continue to expand internationally, as well as among midmarket and enterprise customers, to grow our addressable market and provide our customers with the best cloud communications technology that solves real world challenges and is easy to set-up, use, and manage."

RingCentral's market-leading position is attributed to the following features:

RingCentral Cloud PBX (Direct Routing) for Microsoft Teams – enables it to expand its reach among businesses looking for robust voice capabilities behind the Teams UX.

RingCentral Persist – the capability to retain communications services in case of an Internet failure and consistent 99.99% service availability, boosting RingCentral's appeal among risk-averse buyers.

RingCentral MVP – a seamless solution that combines messaging, video conferencing, and phone calls into one unified platform.

Additional partnerships and unique partner programs and tools (e.g., Centrex migration, mobile network integration) – further solidify RingCentral's presence in the region.

Frost Radar™: North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 60 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 20 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognized them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

