"It's Worth the Wait" - Justin Bieber shows his commitment to his Tim Hortons collab and perfecting his Biebs Brew in new 60-second commercial

- Biebs Brew, the much-anticipated next collab between Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons, is a co-created French Vanilla-flavoured Cold Brew coffee. Biebs Brew launches at Tims restaurants across Canada and the United States on June 6. And because Tims guests couldn't get enough of them the first time around, Timbiebs are also returning to Tims restaurants in Canada and the U.S. for a limited time.
- Tims restaurants in Canada will also have a limited-edition, stainless steel Biebs Brew tumbler – co-created with Justin – available for guests to purchase starting on June 6.
TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The new 60-second commercial for Justin Bieber's next Tim Hortons collab has dropped, with Justin reconnecting with his Tims partner Pam and showing his devotion to co-developing the perfect Biebs Brew.
Justin is the last one in the Tims office and pulling an all-nighter so he can be the first to try Biebs Brew, which is made with 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans and is slowly cold steeped for 16 hours to enhance the bold and smooth flavour.
The first part of the Tims x Justin Bieber collab was focused on Justin putting his own spin on his favourite treats at Tim Hortons: bite-sized Timbits donuts. For the second collab, Justin and Tims decided to develop a new twist on what the iconic brand is best known for: brewing Canada's favourite coffee.
In product brainstorms with the Tims team, Justin shared that he prefers his coffee on ice, which led to working on a new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew.
Also inspired by a slight sweet tooth and his love for hints of delicious vanilla flavouring in his coffee, Justin and our beverage innovation team developed a creamy French Vanilla flavour to go with our Cold Brew. Biebs Brew is the perfect blend of those two beloved Tims flavours.
"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," said Justin. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
All three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours – will return to Tims restaurants in Canada and the United States along with Biebs Brew on June 6.
In Canada, Tims restaurants will also have a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler available for guests to purchase. These co-created tumblers are made with stainless steel, come with a reusable straw, and can be used for both hot and cold beverages. They also go on sale on June 6 while supplies last. Select Tims restaurants will also be bringing back limited quantities of Timbiebs merchandise for guests, including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag that were developed in collaboration with Justin.
"Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
"Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."
"Worth the Wait" was developed by creative agency GUT Toronto and The French Shop.
To read more about how actress Eileen O'Connell created her character Pam and what it was like to work with Justin, visit the Tim Hortons Newsroom.
Watch "Worth the Wait": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1Uh0Ef-1uc
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca
