QC Copper & Gold Continues to Convert Waste into Mineralization with over 20 New In-Pit Intersections

Highlights include:

43.5 metres at 0.67% Copper Equivalent

40.5 metres at 0.62% Copper Equivalent

166.5 metres at 0.32% Copper Equivalent

150 metres at 0.30% Copper Equivalent

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") QCCU QCCUF is pleased to announce new assay results from its ongoing 60,000 metre drill program on Opemiska. The headline intersections are from hole OPM-22-164 and OPM-22-169, respectively and were both from the southern part of the Springer pit. These holes expand the in-pit Current NI 43-101 compliant 81.7M tonnes @ 0.88% CuEq of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 21.4M tonnes @ 0.73% CuEq of Inferred Mineral Resources (2021 MRE).

Summary of significant reported composite intersections on Opemiska Project: Table 1

Hole ID Zone From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Grade Copper Eq

(%)* Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Zinc (ppm) Cobalt (ppm) OPM-22-164 Springer 269.5 436.0 166.5 0.32 0.19 0.155 1.22 59 35 OPM-22-169 Springer 174.0 217.5 43.5 0.67 0.44 0.244 2.47 102 73 OPM-22-152 Vein#2 144.0 159.0 15.0 0.83 0.72 0.092 3.12 86 38 OPM-22-154 Springer 63.0 103.5 40.5 0.62 0.35 0.332 1.99 97 60 OPM-22-156 Vein#2 277.5 282.0 4.5 1.44 1.24 0.119 7.83 89 68 OPM-22-158 Springer 7.5 159.0 151.5 0.26 0.17 0.068 1.59 165 51 OPM-22-159 Springer 30.0 160.5 130.5 0.20 0.07 0.13 1.47 356 30 OPM-22-160 Vein#2 21.0 43.5 22.5 0.33 0.22 0.105 1.64 32 35 OPM-22-161 Vein#2 46.5 96.0 49.5 0.42 0.33 0.06 2.61 100 39 OPM-22-161 Vein#2 139.5 145.5 6.0 0.62 0.52 0.06 3.08 59 44 OPM-22-162 Saddle 69.0 84.0 15.0 0.84 0.60 0.273 3.68 104 56 OPM-22-163B Saddle 91.5 115.5 24.0 0.50 0.39 0.104 2.39 46 33 OPM-22-165 Saddle 162.0 1181.5 19.5 0.65 0.51 0.128 2.12 88 50 OPM-22-166 Saddle 66.0 76.5 10.5 0.28 0.19 0.08 1.61 76 35 OPM-22-167 Springer 31.5 43.5 12.0 0.71 0.54 0.179 2.63 65 38 OPM-22-167 Springer 181.5 192.0 10.5 1.24 0.42 1.128 4.51 42 115 OPM-22-168 Saddle 150.0 166.5 16.5 0.72 0.63 0.06 2.96 101 40 OPM-22-169 Springer 9.0 30.0 21.0 0.29 0.07 0.149 0.79 54 23 OPM-22-169 Springer 57.0 69.0 12.0 0.54 0.43 0.107 1.85 66 41 OPM-22-170 Saddle 93.0 99.0 6.0 0.44 0.34 0.073 2.13 103 41 OPM-22-171 Vein#2 87.0 237.0 150.0 0.30 0.23 0.045 1.11 55 47 Including Vein#2 183.0 208.5 25.5 0.93 0.74 0.183 3.0 95 65 OPM-22-172 Springer 256.5 301.5 45.0 0.31 0.20 0.088 1.84 102 51

* Copper Equivalent ("Cu Eq.") grade including copper, gold, silver, cobalt and zinc based on 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: Cu Eq. = [(Cu % x 20 x Cu price) + (Au grade / 34.2857 x Au price) + (Ag grade / 34.2857 x Ag price) + (Co % x 20 x Co price) + (Zn % x 20 x Zn price)] / (20 x Cu price). We used Cu, Au, Ag, Co and Zn price of US$4.00, US$1,730, US$26.00 and US$23.90 and US$1.20 respectively. Note that the assays have not been capped.

"These results are all within the conceptual open pit 2021 MRE, specifically from the Saddle Zone, Vein #2 and from the south side of Springer. The broad intersections continue to confirm wide mineralized intervals surrounding historical stopes, thus confirming our thesis that significant mineralization, currently defined as waste, exists inside the pit. We are confident that with this and further drilling, we will be able to significantly reduce the stripping ratio defined by our conceptual pit. In addition, these results indicate that the Saddle Zone is larger than we estimated in our mineral resource estimate and that the Saddle Zone may extend southward to Vein #2," said Charles Beaudry, Director and Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper,

Update on Current Drill Program

As of May 29th, a total of 24,733 metres of drilling over 96 holes have been completed on the property since the publication of the 2021 MRE.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures that include the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals.

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper & Gold Inc.