NEW PODCAST POST-TRAUMATIC THRIVING HOSTS OPRAH GUEST DR. KEN DRUCK, WHO HELPS FAMILYS GRIEVE AFTER 9-11, KATRINA, OJ, SANDY HOOK, MANDALAY BAY, BOSTON MARATHON, COLUMBINE

"My life as I knew it ended in that moment," says Druck softly. That moment came when his phone rang at 10pm, and he was told his 21-year-old daughter Jenna, who was traveling in India, had died
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenna had been studying abroad through the University of Pittsburgh and had been on a bus to the Taj Mahal. The bus overturned, killing her and three other students. "I unplugged from the life I had," Druck said.
https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/714534103
"I am a blessed/cursed man." -- Ken Druck, PhD
As a physiologist, Dr. Ken Druck went from grieving father to helping countless families through their greatest grief. Druck has worked on many of the same cases as the podcast's host, Dr. Randall Bell.
Post-Traumatic Thriving is a podcast that addresses the toughest issues around trauma and recovery. Unresolved trauma is the #1 problem facing humanity, with 66% to 85% of all college-age people having experienced at least one traumatic event.
Unresolved trauma fuels self-medication, depression, and violent crime, leading to suicide, the leading cause of death in the United States according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The podcast takes on the issues by:
- Featuring guests who not only survived trauma but are thriving
- Delivering the science and art of resilience
- Giving practical tips to move forward
- Building a community of survivors and thrivers
Dr. Bell is a sociologist and economist who specializes in disaster recovery projects. "We can tap into trauma and make it the fuel to thrive," says Dr. Randall Bell, and the author of the bestselling book, Post-Traumatic Thriving.
Ms. Tanya Brown, MA is the author of Finding Peace Amid the Chaos. The 1994 death of Tanya's sister Nicole Brown Simpson generated a media frenzy around O.J. Simpson. Today, she is a celebrity author, and a motivational speaker and life coach. When facing trauma Tanya said, "You need to ask for help."
Core IQ https://www.coreiq.com/ is a non-profit organization that produces the podcast.
Available on multiple podcast platforms.
Links:
https://www.tiktok.com/@posttraumaticthrivingpod
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZeUuGqzsYdJmhr2JHD2ag
https://www.instagram.com/coreiq/
https://www.facebook.com/coreiqskills
https://www.linkedin.com/company/coreiqinc/about/?viewAsMember=true
https://twitter.com/coreiq
Mel Levy mel@coreiq.com 949-497-7600 ext. 14
Reviews, photos, and interview requests available upon request.
