Dallas-based tech startup Take Command acquires technology from Silicon Valley-based startup Savvy to expand benefits platform

Acquisition signifies growth of Individual Coverage HRAs and reinforces Dallas as growing tech hub
DALLAS , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Command, a tech-enabled service that offers HRA administration, has acquired innovative HRA technology from Savvy, a San Francisco-based, VC-backed healthcare company founded in 2019. The deal to acquire key intellectual property from Savvy's platform was signed this week. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We are excited to join these two innovative platforms and improve our ability to help employers take care of their employees," shares Take Command CEO, Jack Hooper. "Investing in the functionality and user experience of our product means more features and customization for our clients."
Founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs Kevin Cox and Suril Kantaria in the YCombinator incubator, Savvy fits into Take Command's strategy to champion the individual coverage HRA (ICHRA) trend by delivering a modern, technology-enabled user experience that drives engagement and widespread market adoption. By purchasing Savvy's technology, Take Command can enhance the reimbursement and payment processes inherent to the health reimbursement arrangement model.
Both Take Command and Savvy offer HRA administration on their platforms, allowing employers to reimburse employees for health insurance premiums and medical expenses on a tax-free basis. Employees then choose their own individual health plans and get reimbursed on their paycheck.
"This relatively new way of doing benefits necessitates an incredibly complex product designed to be incredibly simple for users," adds Hooper. "With individual coverage HRAs taking off in popularity, this acquisition will position us to continue to lead and grow in this space."
Take Command is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of the reimbursement model of health insurance to help create a consumer-centric healthcare system. Backed by prominent investors including LiveOak Venture Partners and SJF Ventures, Take Command is a recognized leader in QSEHRA administration, launched the first-to-market Individual Coverage HRA platform, is a founding member of the HRA Council, and is the only HRA administrator to also offer full service, in-house individual enrollment support.
Savvy is a healthcare fintech company founded in San Francisco by Kevin Cox and Suril Kantaria to simplify payments for healthcare consumers. The company built a market-leading technology platform with banking & payments features for HRAs, a popular new alternative in employer health insurance. The company is backed by Silicon Valley investors including Y Combinator, Giant Ventures, Precursor Ventures, and founders from Indeed, One Medical, Brighter, and Earnest.
Contact:
Amy Skinner
Take Command
214.224.0990 x 132 amy@takecommandhealth.com
SOURCE Take Command
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.