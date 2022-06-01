SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Okta, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 19, 2022 - (NASDAQ: OKTA)

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Okta, Inc..
Shareholders who purchased shares of OKTA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS PERIOD: March 5, 2021 to March 22, 2022
ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, Okta's systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers; (iv) Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta's business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of OKTA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 19, 2022.
