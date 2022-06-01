Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size to Grow by USD 1.70 Bn at a CAGR of 7.76%| Vision Systems segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Robot Sensors Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.70 billion with a YOY growth of 7.55% during the forecast period. The technological improvements in vision systems are notably driving the industrial robot sensors market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.
This market research report extensively covers Industrial Robot Sensors Market by the following:
- Product - Vision systems, force/torque sensors, proximity sensors, collision detection sensors, and safety sensors
- Visions systems will gain a large portion of the industrial robot sensors market. Due to the advent of industrial robots that may be used for assembling and material handling, the global industrial robot sensors market's vision system is predicted to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- APAC will account for 62 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for industrial robot sensors. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.
- The rise of the manufacturing industry in APAC has been aided by favorable government legislation and investments, which has boosted the development of infrastructure and allied industries such as robotics and sensors. As a result, the market for industrial robot sensors in APAC has expanded significantly, making it a popular manufacturing hub.
Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!
Industrial Robot Sensors Market Dynamics
Market Driver
The technical advancements in vision systems are one of the primary factors driving the industrial robot sensors market growth. Vendors are constantly focusing on improving their product offerings through better technologies in order to improve vision systems and maintain leadership in vision-guided robots. Visual servoing is one such method, which entails using vision sensors to provide feedback to control the movements of a robot or other equipment. 3D, hybrid, and image-based visual servoing are the three basic approaches. The method did away with the requirement for extensive camera calibration and gave the robot's components superior control.
Market Trend
The use of safety measures in industrial robots is a prominent trend that is impacting the growth of the industrial robot sensors market. Cobots have been given a lot of attention because of its numerous safety features and low cost of safety equipment. Unlike typical industrial robots, low speed and payload are common trade-offs for cobots. Even with classic industrial robots, however, safety has been a priority, since most OEMs have designed their own particular safety drivers in robot controllers.
Market Challenge
One of the major roadblocks to the industrial robot sensors market's growth is delivering good quality at a low cost. Robotics experts and system developers are constantly looking for new goods to add to their portfolios that are of higher quality. The size of the business, which isn't large enough to produce economies of scale, has been a major barrier for industrial robot sensor manufacturers. Economies of scale, on the other hand, are critical for lowering the costs of producing new sensors.
Our reports cover all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Download Sample Report Now!
Industrial Robot Sensors Market Segmentation
- Product
- Vision Systems
- Force/torque Sensors
- Proximity Sensors
- Collision Detection Sensors
- Safety Sensors
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Industrial Robot Sensors Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ATI Industrial Automation
- DAIHEN Corp.
- FANUC Corp.
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- OnRobot A/S
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Velodyne Lidar Inc.
Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Industrial Robot Sensors Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.
Industrial Robot Sensors Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial robot sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial robot sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial robot sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial robot sensors market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports
Waste Sorting Robots Market by End-user, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Industrial Robot Sensors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 1.70 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.55
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 62%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot A/S, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Vision systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Vision systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Vision systems - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Force/torque sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Force/torque sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Force/torque sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Proximity sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Proximity sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Proximity sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Collision detection sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Collision detection sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Collision detection sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Safety sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Safety sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Safety sensors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Material Handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Material Handling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Material Handling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Welding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Welding - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Assembly line - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 52: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 58: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ATI Industrial Automation
- Exhibit 60: ATI Industrial Automation - Overview
- Exhibit 61: ATI Industrial Automation - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: ATI Industrial Automation - Key offerings
- 11.4 DAIHEN Corp.
- Exhibit 63: DAIHEN Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: DAIHEN Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: DAIHEN Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: DAIHEN Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 FANUC Corp.
- Exhibit 67: FANUC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: FANUC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 71: FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Honeywell International Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 77: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 OMRON Corp.
- Exhibit 79: OMRON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: OMRON Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 82: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 OnRobot AS
- Exhibit 84: OnRobot AS - Overview
- Exhibit 85: OnRobot AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: OnRobot AS- Key news
- Exhibit 87: OnRobot AS - Key offerings
- 11.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 92: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Velodyne Lidar Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 98: Velodyne Lidar Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviationsx
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.