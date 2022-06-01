The Human Element Proves to Be Lucrative In The Success of Post-Merger Integration

PASSAIC, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the economy experiencing several pointed issues like inflation, and a maybe-recession looming, mergers and acquisitions are quickly becoming a viable option – especially for start-ups. Evaluating their depressed valuations, start-up CEOs are re-positioning their businesses for an M&A deal in lieu of raising rounds of funding.
Experts believe that this re-positioning in response to the market landscape could bring us to an M&A kickoff. Lockerbie & Co.'s CEO and Founder, Stephanie Lokker, comments on the state of M&A deal activity and how this could affect the post-merger integration outcome:
"The current market landscape for M&A deals are driven by CEOs who are looking for options. Focus is being shifted towards companies that are showing profit-churning momentum. We have seen private equity clients show preference towards sustainable business models as it leads to a simpler potential for scale.
M&A deal activity will depend on how CEOs position their companies – especially in the post-integration of a merger. Ensuring that the post-merger is strategic and streamlined could lead to faster delivery of results. If the initial lift is too heavy, this could be a potential turn off to PE investors who want a shorter runway towards profitability.
Keeping the post-merger integrations of all parties in a positive and truthful state allows everyone to execute stronger with certainty. When an integration is left as an afterthought, this can hinder the success of a merger. Remember, integration is not just about data and systems, it's about employees and their current productive state influenced by a company's culture and team. It's imperative for both sides to be on board and get it right the first time. As we now know, the post-merger plan will influence the initial post-results ultimately giving more confidence and delivering a longer runway for positive future outcomes.
We recently led a client's launch of a $68M companywide savings initiative which led to a $3B acquisition. The positive impact of their EBITDA allowed them to increase profitability, positioning them to be acquired at their peak performance. We've noticed an uptick in the industries of: healthcare, technology, financial services, real estate, and industrial."
Lockerbie is entering its fourth year in business since it opened its doors in 2019, after its Managing Partner left positions at a Big 4 and Big 3 management consultancy firms to better equip organizations to fulfill their missions and advocate for good. Their clients are Fortune 1000 and Private Equity clients. They are headquartered in a Hub-Zone and have fifteen federal and state supplier diversity-owned certifications. The firm is owned, operated, and managed by a woman, Stephanie E. Lokker, and a diverse team of former big 3 and 4 consultants on staff.
For more information visit us online: www.letsgetstrategic.com
Media Contact:
Andrea M. Garcia,
COMMS/NATION LLC.,
201.430.5082,
Andrea@commsnation.com
SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.