American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2022 ACLS Digital Justice Grant Awardees

Program Supports Fifteen Digital Humanities Projects that Diversify the Digital Domain

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 ACLS Digital Justice Grants. This program is made possible by a grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The ACLS Digital Justice Grant Program is designed to promote and provide resources for digital humanities projects that aim to diversify the digital domain, advance justice and equity in digital scholarly practice, and contribute to public understanding of racial and social justice issues, especially those that elevate the interests and histories of people of color and other historically marginalized communities including Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities; people with disabilities; and queer, trans, and gender-nonconforming people.

This year, eight start-up projects have been awarded ACLS Digital Justice Seed Grants of up to $25,000, while seven established and ongoing projects have been awarded ACLS Digital Justice Development Grants of up to $100,000. All grantees will work have the opportunity to work with the Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) in near and long-term planning of their projects.

The 2022 grantees span a range of disciplines, methodologies, and themes, from queer digital story mapping to building an institute for empathetic immersive narratives to co-creating a digital archive of and with disabled artists.

"The inaugural ACLS Digital Justice Grantees highlight a wonderful convergence between publicly engaged humanities and digital humanities," said Keyanah Nurse, ACLS Program Officer of Higher Education Initiatives. "These teams exemplify the move away from extractive practices around data collection and towards collaborative knowledge production with those outside the academy. ACLS is proud to support the robust engagement with data ethics at the core of these projects."

Learn more about the 2022 ACLS Digital Justice Seed Grantees and ACLS Digital Justice Development Grantees.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 79 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and interpretive social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS utilizes its $179 million endowment and $34 million annual operating budget to expand the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship. In all aspects of our work, ACLS is committed to principles and practices in support of racial and social justice.

The Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive. The Foundation makes grants in four core program areas: Arts and Culture; Higher Learning; Humanities in Place; and Public Knowledge.

Media Contact

Anna Polovick Waggy, American Council of Learned Societies, 646-258-2470, awaggy@acls.org

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies