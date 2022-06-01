Dexioprotocol announces play to earn rewards in DexiKnights Season 1 - starting June 1

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexioprotocol (DEXI), an innovative hybrid on- and off-blockchain gaming company, today announced the kickoff of the first play-to-earn season of DexiKnights. Beginning June 1, player can battle for a spot on the weekly, monthly, and seasonal leaderboards with prize pools valued at $1,000, $3,000, and $10,000, respectively. DexiKnights is an arcade-style "hack-and-slash" game for PC/Mac and uses the latest upgradeable NFT technology. Players can level up their weapons in either single or multiplayer game modes and subsequently resell these weapons on the GameEmporium.
This marks Dexioprotocol's official entrance into Play-to-Earn in a uniquely sustainable fashion. COO Greg Gould provided the following statement on the achievement: "I believe this is the most sustainable, sophisticated, and remarkable gaming ecosystem I've ever heard of in crypto and certainly extremely competitive with things going with the non-crypto gaming world. Again, our mission is to bring new people into crypto. Games like DexiKnights are fulfilling that mission."
In addition to DexiKnights, Mr. Gould provided updates on two other games in beta now:
- DexiHunter, the previously announced augmented reality bounty hunting mobile app, is soon to expand its limited beta from five cities to include other major metropolitan areas like New York City, Paris, Tokyo, and more. Upon successful expansion and scaling of the application, and worldwide release is planned in most major metropolitan cities.
- DexiDragons, a NFT and play-to-earn mobile application, is completing development in the coming weeks and should enter its public beta phase near the end of June. In this turn-based battle game, players can capture and train dragons for PVP battle. The games from Dexioprotocol interoperate and players may soon find early loot drops for DexiDragons during gameplay in DexiKnights.
Finally, the Dexioprotocol executive team will be attending CoinDesk's Consensus 2022 in Austin, TX from June 9-12, 2022. Look for the team there to learn more about the gaming ecosystem or a chance at early DexiHunter beta access.
Dexioprotocol seeks to introduce more people and businesses to blockchain through a medium much of the global is familiar: gaming. With an emphasis on sustainable gaming and flexibility to navigate the ever-changing blockchain regulations, its wide ecosystem consists of two tokens, two NFT marketplaces, a wallet with integrated swap, and a gaming ecosystem to appeal to a variety of gamers.
Find out more: https://www.dexioprotocol.com
Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com
SOURCE Dexioprotocol
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.