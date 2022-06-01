Visit Temecula Valley Announces Ways to Add Some Sizzle This Summer with Seasonal Events & Activities Throughout Temecula Valley

Sip, savor, and relax all summer long with a getaway to Southern California's Wine Country.

TEMECULA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate the summer with festivals, live music, local wine, and extraordinary dining in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. With special weeknight room rates at resorts and hotels in wine country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula Valley makes for an ideal mid-week getaway. Southern California's premier wine country is located just 60 minutes from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

The summer fun kicks off with the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival on the first weekend of June. Music lovers won't want to miss the Old Town Music Festival featuring 14 bands on two stages on June 11 and 12. While Temecula is known for wine, the Sushi and Sake Festival on July 9 shines the spotlight on this popular Japanese libation. Temecula celebrates America with its annual hometown July 4th Parade and Firework Extravaganza.

Restaurants throughout Temecula are offering seasonal specials like the cashew-crusted salmon salad at Baily's Old Town, and the refreshing strawberry panna cotta at The Vineyard Rose at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa. Cocktail lovers can indulge in summer sippers like Pretty in Pink at Devilicious Eatery or the MMG Mai Tai at Mad Madeline's Grill. Foodies can also enjoy three weekly farmer's markets.

The Valley hums all summer long with a variety of live music. South Coast Winery Resort & Spa offers its Rhythm on the Vine concerts in July and August, and Thornton Winery presents its popular summer jazz concert series. The Pechanga Resort Casino's summer headliners include Brad Paisley, Tower of Power, Johnny Mathis, and more.

If the idea of an ideal getaway is nothing more than relaxing poolside, Temecula Valley has it covered. BOTTAIA Winery, Ponte Vineyard Inn, Carter Estate Winery & Resort, Embassy Suites, and The Cove at Pechanga all offer poolside Zen.

To learn about all the summer fun in Temecula Valley, and to plan a getaway, visit https://www.visittemeculavalley.com/.

About Temecula Valley & Visit Temecula Valley

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country is a year-round vacation destination pouring award-winning wines as well as craft beers and spirits. It's where people live glass full behind the scenes and under the spotlight. Temecula Valley is made up of a community of Mavericks and Makers that are telling their stories, their way.

The emerging and evolving culinary scene, small-town atmosphere, and outdoor recreation and entertainment in Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino culminate to create a spirited destination inspired by the vine.

Temecula Valley is located in the center of Southern California just 60 minutes from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs; 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

Visit Temecula Valley is the region's official tourism marketing organization and resource for visitors. The Visitor Center is located in Old Town Temecula. For visitor information and assistance, please call (888) 363-2852 or go to VisitTemeculaValley.com.

