Heritage Bank announces new commercial and relationship banking teams in Vancouver, Washington; Portland and Eugene, Oregon

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank, a subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation HFWA, is pleased to announce the addition of new commercial and relationship banking teams in Vancouver, Washington; Portland and Eugene, Oregon. The teams include a regional manager, three team leaders, banking officers, credit analysts and additional support staff dedicated to helping commercial, small business and nonprofit customers succeed.
Bryan McDonald, president and chief operating officer, commented, "We are excited to have this talented group of bankers join the bank. We think they will contribute significantly to our continuing success, and we will benefit from the experience, integrity, skill, and community focus of these high performing teams. We look forward to supporting their efforts to deliver an expanded set of high-quality banking services in the Vancouver, greater Portland, and Eugene markets."
About Heritage Financial Corporation
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of 49 banking offices to serve customers in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and the Heritage Bank website at www.HeritageBankNW.com.
SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.