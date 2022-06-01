Artificial Grass Turf Report Identifies the Advances in Technology for Developing Grass Turf as a Major Driver|33% of the growth to originate from North America|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Grass Turf Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 1.25 billion growth from 2021 to 2026. The advances in technology for developing artificial grass turf are notably driving the artificial grass turf market growth. The market registered a YOY growth of 4.57% in 2021.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Ask for a Sample Report

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as distribution channel (offline and online), application (sports and leisure and landscaping), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers. Download Sample Report Now.

Key Market Dynamics

Artificial grass turf market growth is being fueled by advancements in technology for creating grass turf. Offering unique items will help to accelerate market growth and improve revenue results. Due to intense competition and significant demand for high-quality playing grounds, the third-generation artificial grass turf that resembles real grass was developed.

One of the major drawbacks of artificial grass is the high temperature it emits, which, especially in hot weather, renders the surface unsuited for play. As a result, numerous companies now offer superior artificial grass turf to address this problem.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Artificial Grass Turf Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The offline segment's share of the artificial grass turf market will expand significantly. With an increasing emphasis on active and healthy lifestyles, the number of persons participating in sporting activities has increased. Artificial grass turf is preferred over natural turf by sporting groups, schools, and municipal governments due to its qualities such as greater safety, cheap maintenance costs, high durability, and the ability to maintain color and structure uniformity over time. These are the main factors that influence the adoption of artificial grass turf in sports.

Segmentation by Geography:

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America , the United States is the most important market for artificial grass turfs. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe . Increased environmental concerns and consumer interest in landscaping will aid industry expansion in North America .

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Artificial Grass Turf Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

Avalon BV

CoCreation Grass Corp.

Controlled Products LLC

ForeverLawn Inc.

GrassInc. BV

Landscape Solutions BV

Recreational Systems International

Sport Group Holding GmbH

Tarkett Group

Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Artificial Grass Turf Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Food Waste Management Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Grass Turf Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avalon BV, CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, ForeverLawn Inc., GrassInc. BV, Landscape Solutions BV, Recreational Systems International, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett Group, and Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Environmental and facilities services market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Sports - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Leisure and landscaping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Leisure and landscaping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Leisure and landscaping - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Avalon BV

Exhibit 50: Avalon BV - Overview



Exhibit 51: Avalon BV - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Avalon BV - Key offerings

11.4 CoCreation Grass Corp.

Exhibit 53: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 56: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Controlled Products LLC

Exhibit 57: Controlled Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 58: Controlled Products LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Controlled Products LLC - Key offerings

11.6 ForeverLawn Inc.

Exhibit 60: ForeverLawn Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: ForeverLawn Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: ForeverLawn Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 GrassInc. BV

Exhibit 63: GrassInc. BV - Overview



Exhibit 64: GrassInc. BV - Product and service



Exhibit 65: GrassInc. BV - Key offerings

11.8 Landscape Solutions BV

Exhibit 66: Landscape Solutions BV - Overview



Exhibit 67: Landscape Solutions BV - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Landscape Solutions BV - Key offerings

11.9 Recreational Systems International

Exhibit 69: Recreational Systems International - Overview



Exhibit 70: Recreational Systems International - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Recreational Systems International - Key news



Exhibit 72: Recreational Systems International - Key offerings

11.10 Sport Group Holding GmbH

Exhibit 73: Sport Group Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: Sport Group Holding GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Sport Group Holding GmbH - Key offerings

11.11 Tarkett Group

Exhibit 76: Tarkett Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Tarkett Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Tarkett Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Tarkett Group - Segment focus

11.12 Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

Exhibit 80: Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 81: Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-grass-turf-report-identifies-the-advances-in-technology-for-developing-grass-turf-as-a-major-driver33-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-americatechnavio-301557297.html

SOURCE Technavio