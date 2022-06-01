Food Packaging Robotics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 Bn at a CAGR of 10.19% | Primary Packaging segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Packaging Robotics Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion with a YOY growth of 4.75% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the food packaging robotics market growth is the assurance of safety and quality. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Request Latest Sample Report.
This market research report extensively covers Food Packaging Robotics Market by the following:
- Application - primary packaging and secondary packaging
-
- The main packaging's share of the food packaging robotics market will expand significantly. Because it includes the processing and packing of sensitive and delicate items, primary packaging applications are extremely important in the food sector. The introduction of more sophisticated packaging, such as Tetra packs, has made the primary packaging process more difficult, resulting in quality and speed constraints. As a result, companies are adopting food packaging robots to address this difficulty and reduce operational expenses.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
-
- APAC will account for 38 percent of market growth. The primary markets for food packaging robotics in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in Europe. Food packaging robotics market expansion in APAC would be aided by a growing trend in the usage of industrial robots throughout the forecast period.
Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!
Food Packaging Robotics Market Dynamics
Market Driver
The assurance of safety and quality is one of the primary elements driving the growth of the food packaging robotics industry. The focus of robotic technology advancements is on safety considerations. Packaging robots are put on the assembly line and work alongside factory personnel. Packaging robots include safety controllers that allow them to keep an eye on the movement of their arms. This maintains the movements under control and ensures the safety of the nearby manual employees.
Market Trend
The ability of robots to perform numerous activities is a prominent trend driving the growth of the food packaging robotics industry. Because of the increased demand for automation in the food business, robotic technology is rapidly evolving. Packaging robots may work in a variety of applications thanks to the integration of modern sensors and vision technology, as well as differential arm movements. Packaging robots are versatile since their axes can move in different directions.
Market Challenge
One of the major roadblocks to the expansion of the food packaging robots sector is the scarcity of skilled labor. To maintain seamless operations, human workers must understand how robots perform as well as periodic servicing requirements. End-users are typically deterred from using robots because of a lack of technical experience since they view the downtime associated with maintenance duties as a significant loss.
Our reports cover all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Download Sample Report!
Food Packaging Robotics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.75
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., MIDEA GROUP, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Food Packaging Robotics Market Segmentation
- Application
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Food Packaging Robotics Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ABB Ltd.
- DENSO Corp.
- FANUC Corp.
- MIDEA GROUP
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Teradyne Inc.
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Find out the top market vendors, their competition and how they excel in the Food Packaging Robotics Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.
Product Insights and News
- ABB Ltd.- The company provides robots such as IRB120, IRB 1200 and many others.
- FANUC Corp. - The company provides robots under the brand name of DR-3iB/8L Delta Robot.
- OMRON Corp. - The company provides different types of solutions such as Inspection solutions and integrated robotics.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports
Centrifugal Compressor Market - The growing investment in oil and gas exploration and production activities is notably driving the centrifugal compressor market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!
Waste Sorting Robots Market - The use of robots for ensuring safety in the waste sorting process is notably driving the waste sorting robots market growth. Download our Exclusive Reports Now!
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Primary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Primary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Secondary packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Secondary packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- 10.4 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 48: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 FANUC Corp.
- Exhibit 52: FANUC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: FANUC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: FANUC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.6 MIDEA GROUP
- Exhibit 56: MIDEA GROUP - Overview
- Exhibit 57: MIDEA GROUP - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: MIDEA GROUP - Key offerings
- 10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 59: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 OMRON Corp.
- Exhibit 64: OMRON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: OMRON Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Exhibit 74: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Teradyne Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Teradyne Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Teradyne Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.