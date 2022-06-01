Little Legends in Training Had A Blast Racing IndyCar Drivers around A Miniature Indianapolis Motor Speedway Track at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

When children meet their idols, dreams come true. Four IndyCar race car drivers met with little legends-in-training before the Indy 500, raced the kids in pedal cars and posed for photos. They had no idea they would be the ones to learn something new. Indiana School for the Deaf students raced the drivers and then taught them sign language. The exchange was heartwarming and inspiring.

INDIANAPOLIS , May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sweden's Marcus Ericsson won the dramatic 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday with an unbelievable finish; but, several little legends-in-training experienced their dream come true as they pedaled against some of the best IndyCar drivers just before the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Three IndyCar drivers hopped in miniature pedal cars at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to share their need for speed and love of competition with little ones—some of whom dream of racing on the big track themselves one day. J.R. Hildebrand and Kyle Kirkwood of A.J. Foyt Racing and Stefan Wilson of Cusick Motorsports/ Dragonspeed

cheered on the kids as they took the green flag at the start/finish line on the miniature Indianapolis Motor Speedway pedal car track.

Fan fun was top priority for the drivers who gave a little push to the back of cars driven by kids to make sure the little ones had a chance at the checkered flag. Indiana School for the Deaf students not only raced the drivers; but, schooled them on sign language—teaching them how to sign phrases like good luck, good job and thank you. Each little racer was then invited to the podium with the professional drivers and given the chance to wear the victory wreath on the podium for photos.

Unfortunately, the pedal car races against Pole sitter Scott Dixon were rained out – but the Ice Man was all smiles for an indoor autograph and photo session with children and grown-up fans. What bragging rights those families will have as they share their photos with the driver who set the record for fastest pole speed in Indy 500 history — at 234.046 miles per hour. It's the fastest four-lap qualifying average ever for the iconic race. A speed penalty on pit-road prevented him from winning the Indy 500. He did lead several laps (95) during the race boosting with 665 him to the top of the list of drivers who have led the most laps at the Indy 500 surpassing the legendary Al Unser who led 644 laps during his career. Dixon enjoyed talking about the kids, the museum and his love of racing. Listen to the interview here.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org, follow us on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kimberly Harms Robinson, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, kimh@childrensmuseum.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis