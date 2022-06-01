Head of Tech Company gravity&storm Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Berlin based company gravity&storm has been named in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. Naira Danielyan was the outright winner in her category and has been named 'Digital Transformation CEO of the Year - Germany'
The aim of the awards is to celebrate leading executives for their successes in their fields, across a wide range of industries. Unlike other business awards that focus on companies as a whole, here the spotlight is on the personalities that lead them. The aim is to give outstanding leaders the recognition they deserve, while using their example to inspire others.
Led and co-founded by Naira Danielyan, gravity&storm are experts at devising innovative, tailor-made technological solutions for their clients. The Berlin based digital transformation agency has developed an effective recipe to unlock value by relentlessly focusing on creating a better experience for customers. Naira Danielyan is an award-winning leader with a strong track record in driving innovative thinking and working. Already the company boasts an impressive client list, including DHL, German Federal Ministry of Interior, Invia Travel, Sanofi, Takeda and Zeiss.
Born out of the world's leading applied research institution, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, gravity&storm provides a range of services all based around the purpose of helping their clients achieve more with their digital ambitions. In practice this means the agency can design, develop and iterate on digital products from early-stage prototypes used to validate an idea all the way through to full product development and launch.
Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, co-founder and CEO of gravity&storm, Naira Danielyan explained the innovative techniques adopted by the organisation and discusses future ambitions. She also explained what digital transformation – one of the most commonly heard phrases in business right now – means to her: "We believe that digital transformation is about solving problems worth solving. You can do amazing things with technology, but if you're not genuinely focused on understanding your user and how to make things better for them, then you're going to miss the mark. So, for us, it's more about a digital mindset and developing specific behaviours within ourselves and the company to help us drive effective change."
The company has recently launched three new services:
- UX Lab, which is focused on helping clients in early product ideation, research and prototyping stages.
- Go Digital stream, where gravity&storm has been authorised by the Federal ministry of economics (BMWi) to help support and fund up to 50% of a small or medium sized company's digital projects
- A coaching and training service, including workshops, seminars and one-to-one leadership programmes based on the latest innovation methods and customer-centric product development.
To find out more about gravity&storm visit the company website - gravity&storm (gravityandstorm.de).
An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/05/26/gravity-storm-a-better-user-experience-for-your-customers/
Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2022 visit - https://bwmonline.com/awards/
About Business Worldwide Magazine
Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers, and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.
Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: http://www.bwmonline.com
SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine
