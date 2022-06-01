Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2020 to 2025|Advent of Carbon Fiber Alloy Wheels is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market|Technavio

The aluminum alloy wheel market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market size is expected to grow by USD 3.41 billion from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% according to Technavio's latest market report. The advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels is the key market trend driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth. Carbon fiber alloy wheels are one of the main substitutes for aluminum alloy wheels as carbon fiber is stronger than aluminum and half its weight. Although the aluminum alloy wheel is lightweight, the processing of an aluminum alloy wheel can affect its strength and stiffness. Hence, aluminum alloy wheels can deform under a slight impact, whereas carbon fiber alloy wheels remain intact. Moreover, carbon fiber wheels offer better performance than aluminum alloy wheels even if the weight of a carbon fiber alloy wheel is reduced by half of that of an aluminum alloy wheel. Carbon fiber alloy wheels help in meeting emission targets due to their lightweight feature. Thus, the increase in the adoption of fiber alloy wheels will impact the global aluminum alloy wheel market.

The competitive scenario provided in the Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Major Growth Drivers

The aluminum alloy wheel market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Adoption of new or improved emission standards

Increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The aluminum alloy wheel market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. Automakers are increasingly adopting aluminum alloy wheels due to their benefits in terms of higher fuel efficiency and aesthetic appeal. Hence, the demand for aluminum alloy wheels will increase in the passenger cars segment during the forecast period.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market: Vendor Analysis

The aluminum alloy wheel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using new materials for manufacturing aluminum alloy wheels to compete in the market. The aluminum alloy wheel market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., and CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. among others.

Accuride Corp. - The company offers aluminum alloy wheels under the brands, Aacu-Lite, Accu-Shield, Accu-Flange, and others.

Reasons to Buy Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum alloy wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum alloy wheel market vendors

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.35 Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc. , Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accuride Corp.

Exhibit 43: Accuride Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Accuride Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Accuride Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Accuride Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 BORBET GmbH

Exhibit 47: BORBET GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 48: BORBET GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 49: BORBET GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 CITIC Ltd.

Exhibit 50: CITIC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: CITIC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: CITIC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: CITIC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 CMS Jant ve Makina San . AS

. AS Exhibit 54: CMS Jant ve Makina San . AS - Overview

. AS - Overview

Exhibit 55: CMS Jant ve Makina San . AS - Product and service

. AS - Product and service

Exhibit 56: CMS Jant ve Makina San . AS - Key offerings

10.7 Enkei Corp.

Exhibit 57: Enkei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Enkei Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Enkei Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.

10.9 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Exhibit 63: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Iochpe-Maxion SA

Exhibit 67: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Overview



Exhibit 68: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Iochpe-Maxion SA - Key offerings

10.11 RONAL AG

Exhibit 70: RONAL AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 71: RONAL AG - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 72: RONAL AG - Key offerings

10.12 Superior Industries International Inc.

Exhibit 73: Superior Industries International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Superior Industries International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Superior Industries International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Superior Industries International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Superior Industries International Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

