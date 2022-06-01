Hydraulic Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 15.50 billion | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydraulic equipment market will be driven by factors such as the growth of the construction sector. Developed countries such as the US are planning to make significant investments in infrastructural development. In emerging economies such as India, the possibility of 100% foreign direct investments (FDI) in residential projects is estimated to increase the demand for hydraulic construction equipment. The demand for construction machinery is rising due to an increase in investments in infrastructure projects worldwide. In addition, various governments are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities.
The hydraulic equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 15.50 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. This report segments the market by component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), application (mobile and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Hydraulic Equipment Market: Trends
The advent of integrated Industry 4.0 with IoT is one of the trends in the market. The global economy is witnessing the adoption of industrial automation across end-user industries, which is called the Industry 4.0 revolution. Integrated hydraulic equipment that is integrated with a network provides an opportunity to improve operations and reduces energy costs. The data collected from sensors are stored in the cloud and can be accessed instantly for further analysis. Therefore, material handling processes are increasingly being automated.
Hydraulic Equipment Market: Segmentation by Component
Based on the segmentation by component, the pump and motor segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic pumps and motors are integral components of construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and material handling machinery. The increasing demand for such equipment is driving the demand for this segment.
Hydraulic Equipment Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in industrialization and the significant production of automobiles and industrial machinery are driving the demand for hydraulic equipment, which is fueling the growth of the market. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the hydraulic equipment market in APAC.
Hydraulic Equipment Market: Major Vendors
Daikin Industries Ltd.
The company offers hydraulic equipment that is energy efficient and generates low heat, equipped with IPM motors that accurately control the temperature with its oil cooling unit, under the brand name of Daikin.
Eaton Corporation Plc
The company offers hydraulic equipment that includes pumps, valves, cylinders, motors, and steering systems that are energy efficient and are equipped with system control algorithms, under the brand name of Eaton.
Emerson Electric Co.
The company offers hydraulic equipment that is suitable for automating most types of rising stem valves in safety shutdown and control applications under the brand names of Bettis, Shafer, and Dantorque.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
The company offers hydraulic equipment that is eco-friendly with electric hydraulic hybrid servo systems that combine the advantages of both electric drive and hydraulic systems under the brand name of ECO SERVO.
Komatsu Ltd.
The company offers hydraulic equipment that includes excavators which are environment-friendly, simple to operate, and have low maintenance, under the brand name of Komatsu.
Hydraulic Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 15.50 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.23
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH, and Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Valve - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH
- Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
