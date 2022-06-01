Balaji Kumar joins Sonata Software as Chief Human Resources Officer

Balaji is a seasoned professional with extensive strategic, operational and governance experience in all aspects of HR Management
BANGALORE, India , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that Balaji Kumar has joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for HR function globally. Balaji will be based out of the Company's Corporate Office at Bangalore, India.
In his last stint, Balaji was the Chief Human Resources Officer globally at L&T Infotech. Prior to that he has held senior HR positions at reputed companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Microsoft, Citibank and Unilever. Balaji is a Management Graduate from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and has diverse experience across the HR function including employee engagement, talent management, organization development and HR Business Partnering. He also possesses a master's degree in law and has practiced law earlier.
As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Sonata Software has been investing significantly in leadership talent to serve its clients, people and our social objectives. Balaji's induction is one more step in that direction. His expertise and experience will help the organization scale to meet the challenges of high growth in an ultra-competitive environment.
Samir Dhir, Whole - Time Director & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "I am excited to welcome Balaji to Sonata Software. With his rich experience, Balaji will be able to drive our people strategy and vision, create the best-in-class capabilities to create success for our employees, attract top talent and continue to drive towards our core values. As Sonata enters the next growth phase, we have invested in creating a Sonatian-experience where the employees can continue to excel, innovate and deliver high-quality outcomes for our clients."
"I am delighted to join Sonata Software, a totally customer-driven and people-centric organization. I am looking forward to partner with the team to help deliver a world-class experience to Sonatians and align Sonata's talent and culture agenda to accelerate the successful journey to provide our customers digital transformation services using our proprietary 'Platformation™' framework to create innovative, platform-based, business solutions," said Balaji.
For more information:
Nandita Venkatesh
Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building,
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560004, India
Tel: +91 80 67781999
Nandita.v@sonata-software.com
SOURCE Sonata Software
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.