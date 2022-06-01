BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2021.
This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CET on 1 June 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
Phone: +46 70-453 65 88
Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 70 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-in-2021,c3576526
The following files are available for download:
Report Payments to Authorities 2021
https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3576526/b460e530eabe0f2d.pdf
Press release
SOURCE Boliden
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.