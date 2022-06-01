Strategic Radiology Adds Second Virginia Practice with Radiology Consultants of Lynchburg

Radiology Consultants of Lynchburg (RCL) has aligned with the Strategic Radiology national coalition of privately owned independent radiology practices, adding a second Virginia-based practice and 11 independence-minded subspecialty radiologists.

Established in the 1970s, the practice has grown steadily during the past 45 years and is the sole provider of radiology services in the greater Lynchburg area, located on the eastern edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. RCL provides subspecialty interpretations to five hospitals and partners with Centra Health in a full-service imaging center.

"Radiology Consultants of Lynchburg has all of the attributes of an SR practice," said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, SR. "It is focused on quality, committed to independent medicine, and provides a high level of service to hospital partners, referring physicians, and patients. We are proud to welcome Lynchburg to the coalition."

The practice partners with its primary health system, Centra Health, in the city's only full-service outpatient imaging center. Featuring an architecturally interesting contemporary design, the center is accredited by the American College of Radiology for MRI, Ultrasound, CT, low-dose CT lung cancer screening, and CT colonography.

"RCL has always focused on providing exceptional patient-centered care here at home in the Greater Lynchburg region and beyond," said Sean Higginson, MD, president, Radiology Consultants of Lynchburg. "Aligning with Strategic Radiology will allow us to share best practices and ultimately provide even better care to our patients. We are thrilled to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking organization as Strategic Radiology."

Radiology Consultants of Lynchburg is deeply committed to patient-centered care, from on-time appointments and courteous compassionate service by technologists and staff, to accurate and timely interpretations from its 11 board-certified, fellowship trained radiologists. It is actively involved in the community, supporting many local charitable and civic organizations including Ashley's Angels, Centra Foundation, Children's Miracle Network, and Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a coalition of privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model holds twice annual in-person educational summits, including quality and leadership development curriculum, as well as meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships. To learn more, visit http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

