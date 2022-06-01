BioFit Engineered Products Introduces Dual-Use Ergonomic Footrest to Help Promote User Blood Circulation

BioFit Engineered Products, a global leader in the design and manufacture of ergonomic furnishings, rolled out a combination-use footrest today designed to promote fidgeting, which encourages blood flow, and other healthful user benefits. Designated the FS-3, the new footrest is the latest in a series of product introductions and improvements recently announced by the company.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products, a global leader in the design and manufacture of ergonomic furnishings, rolled out a combination-use footrest today designed to promote fidgeting, which encourages blood flow, and other healthful user benefits. Designated the FS-3, the new footrest is the latest in a series of product introductions and improvements recently announced by the company.

Providing an ergonomic footrest such as the BioFit FS-3 model for workers who sit on the job can help reduce stress on their hips, knees and ankles. And for those who have had medical procedures on their lower limbs, an ergonomic footrest can aid in the recovery process by allowing them to maintain a normal, healthy foot position and blood flow. For users of shorter stature, letting their feet dangle over the edge of a chair restricts blood flow and can lead to deep vein thrombosis, muscle atrophy, varicose veins, or swelling. Taller individuals can experience similar issues if their feet stay flat for extended periods of time. The latest footrest from BioFit was designed with fidgeting in mind to encourage blood circulation.

Per John DeVriendt, BioFit Director of Operations, the FS-3 footrest will be a game-changer for workers in a range of environments: "The combination of height-adjustability or the capability to use the rocker platform alone makes the FS-3 ideal for applications where users may work at different seat heights throughout their shift, such as those performing tests at lab-bench-height, and then transitioning to desk-height to accomplish other tasks. While the rocking platform functionality is all new to our footrest product mix, designing it to be used with our adjustable-height base component literally takes it to the next level."

Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts and footrests for high-tech, laboratory, healthcare, industrial, education, office and custom applications. To learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.

