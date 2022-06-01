This Friday - Lotto Max will be offering a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 43 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, June 3, the prize pool will amount to $113 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 43 Maxmillions.
- Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.070 billion since its launch in 2009.
- In total, there have been 38 jackpot wins in the province, including 2 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, draws.
- The last record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot win in Québec dates back to the June 11, 2019, draw, when a family split $65,000,000.
- Four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
- In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 181 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 127 shares of Maxmillions prizes.
Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.
Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and May 22, 2022, Loto-Québec paid out 40 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lottery games have provided nine lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
