MINISO opens new store in Naples, Italy, further strengthening its presence in strategic European markets

ROME, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, lifestyle retailer MINISO unveiled its latest store in Naples, Italy. This marks the third store that MINISO has opened in the country in less than a month, following the successful opening of two others in April, including the brand's biggest store in the city of Rome.
The Naples shopfront is conveniently located at Napoli Centrale Train Station, a busy transport hub in a bustling central neighbourhood. Sitting at a crossroads between North and South Italy, the station processes 390 trains a day and welcomes around 50 million passengers a year.
The store spans 120 square metres and features many iconic MINISO products, including popular co-branded items with beloved names, such as Marvel, Minions, We Bare Bears and more. 80 per cent of the items available in-store are in the price range from €0.5 to €15, which means that customers can enjoy an enriched shopping experience without breaking the bank.
Strategic store locations to maximise foot traffic
The brick-and-mortar retailer has carefully selected its new store locations in busy shopping districts and transportation hubs as these locations naturally have a high level of foot traffic.
In Italy, MINISO is present in Euroma 2 Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in Rome, featuring minimalist and sleekly designed products that meet Italian tastes. The above-mentioned Naples store is also the first Italian store in a transportation hub.
In France, MINISO has locations in core metro stations, including Paris Gare de Lyon which opened earlier this month.
Tapping on the great potential of the European market to accelerate growth
MINISO is now present in over 150 locations across Europe since its entry in 2018. In Italy, for instance, MINISO can be found in 15 locations in 9 cities across the country since opening its first store in Rome in April 2021. More new outlets in the UK, France, Spain and other European markets are coming too.
"We are very pleased to see such rapid growth in the region," said MINISO overseas VP Vincent Huang. "At MINISO, we are committed to bringing more of our affordable products to meet the needs and desires of consumers in Italy and other European countries."
The UK, Italy and Spain are open for franchising now.
