Skanska divests the office building Snäckan 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 2.7 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests the office building Snäckan 8, which will be built in central Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 2.7 billion. The buyer is Slussgården, as previously announced. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development stream in the second quarter of 2022, in connection with obtained building permit. The transfer and final settlement of the purchase price, including indexation during the construction period, takes place in connection with completion, which is estimated for the first quarter of 2026.
The project will be included in the Swedish order bookings for the second quarter 2022 and includes approximately one year of demolition work. The construction contract and client costs are estimated to about SEK 1.6 billion, and the office building is slate for completion during the first quarter 2026.
Snäckan 8 will be a modern, future-proof office building with a total leasable area of approximately 23,000 square meters. It is designed to boost the street life and has the ambition to reach the environmental certification LEED's highest level, Platinum. Much of the material from the existing building will be reused or recycled. Among other things, the old façade stone will be cleaned up and used as a tiling on the roof of the new office building.
CONTACT:
Andreas Joons, Press Officer
Skanska AB
tel +46(0)104490494
Direct line for media
tel +46(0)104488899
This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-the-office-building-snackan-8-in-stockholm--sweden--for-about-sek-2-7-billion,c3577840
The following files are available for download:
20220601 SE divestment Snaackan 8
https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---20220601-se-snackan-8,c3055578
Image 1 - 20220601 SE Snackan 8
https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---20220601-se-snackan-8,c3055579
Image 2 - 20220601 SE Snackan 8
SOURCE Skanska
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.