Collection of 3D mandalas aim to raise one's awareness of the true self by reflecting on still life moments

Melissa Inmon's 'Still Life Mandalas' is set for a new marketing push this 2022

PONTOTOC, Miss., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa Inmon takes readers on a journey of self-discovery through art in "Still Life Mandalas" (published by Xlibris).

"What inspired me to write this book was to help others to open up to their own personal lives using a journal that will allow reflection upon changes of improvement through art and meditation," the author states.

"Still Life Mandalas is a book containing 3D mandalas that are phenomenally advanced and cognitively enhanced by implementation of art and meditation using great new energies. Through a series of informative criteria, these mandalas create a journey of milestones about one's personal life. Creating a tone of understanding, one will learn that this book is a reflection of self. It addresses the arts, body system and persona on every level, and takes on subjects pertaining to life, learning styles, multiple intelligences, and the foundation of learning meditation.

"Still Life Mandalas" was first published in June 2021 and is set for a new press campaign this year. The book will appeal to those who want to improve their life — whether past, present or future — through reflection using great new energies. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829190-still-life-mandalas to purchase a copy.

"Still Life Mandalas"

By Melissa Inmon

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781664178175

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781664178168

E-Book | 222 pages | ISBN 9781664178151

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Melissa Inmon is a former instructor for SRA Direct Reading/Language Education and The Sylvan Center of Higher Learning. She is a Certified Instructor of Mathematics/Logistics and Sciences as well as a National Board of Professional Teaching Standards Certified Instructor.

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisUS, 844-714-8691, MarketingServices@xlibris.com

SOURCE XlibrisUS