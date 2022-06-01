Collection of 3D mandalas aim to raise one's awareness of the true self by reflecting on still life moments

Melissa Inmon's 'Still Life Mandalas' is set for a new marketing push this 2022
PONTOTOC, Miss., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa Inmon takes readers on a journey of self-discovery through art in "Still Life Mandalas" (published by Xlibris).
"What inspired me to write this book was to help others to open up to their own personal lives using a journal that will allow reflection upon changes of improvement through art and meditation," the author states.
"Still Life Mandalas is a book containing 3D mandalas that are phenomenally advanced and cognitively enhanced by implementation of art and meditation using great new energies. Through a series of informative criteria, these mandalas create a journey of milestones about one's personal life. Creating a tone of understanding, one will learn that this book is a reflection of self. It addresses the arts, body system and persona on every level, and takes on subjects pertaining to life, learning styles, multiple intelligences, and the foundation of learning meditation.
"Still Life Mandalas" was first published in June 2021 and is set for a new press campaign this year. The book will appeal to those who want to improve their life — whether past, present or future — through reflection using great new energies. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829190-still-life-mandalas to purchase a copy.
"Still Life Mandalas"
By Melissa Inmon
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781664178175
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781664178168
E-Book | 222 pages | ISBN 9781664178151
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Melissa Inmon is a former instructor for SRA Direct Reading/Language Education and The Sylvan Center of Higher Learning. She is a Certified Instructor of Mathematics/Logistics and Sciences as well as a National Board of Professional Teaching Standards Certified Instructor.
Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, XlibrisUS, 844-714-8691, MarketingServices@xlibris.com
SOURCE XlibrisUS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.