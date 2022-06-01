Published book continues the rest of the story of the men of the 145th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry

'Common Men in the War for the Common Man: Book II' by Vegel Salmon is set for a new marketing campaign

ERIE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Common Men in the War for the Common Man: The Civil War of the United States of America History of the 145th Pennsylvania Volunteers From Organization through Gettysburg," Verel Salmon highlights some of the men's lives before the war and then carries the reader through trials and triumphs from enlistment, jubilant send-off, action from Antietam through Gettysburg and casualty, democracy and the Union are sustained through the actions of common men who were not always given the best of orders.

In "Common Men in the War for the Common Man: Book II" (published by Xlibris in June 2019), Salmon continues the rest of the story of the men of the 145th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, at least those who survived the clean-up at Antietam and the devastation at Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. Letters, diaries, service, pension and medical records from the National Archives, reminiscences and historical texts merge to tell the men's stories in one of the most comprehensive regimental histories written.

"With the nation's current quandaries about equal rights, this story should help people understand our heritage. The founders had a beautiful vision. The Civil War had to be fought to start to right the wrongs, a process that continues today, absent the deaths of 600,000 young Americans," Salmon points out. "It is the story told in the words of the men, not so much of what historians interpret. The book includes dozens of photographs of the soldiers themselves which is a unique factor when compared to the numerous regimental histories from other units."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Salmon answers, "That history is personal, whether the reader had an ancestor in the war or whether they are a new American. I want them to better understand what these great men and their spouses did to make America the most unique nation in the history of the world, a trust all citizens and newcomers should never take for granted. That they better understand the detail of history more than the broad stroke in a school history book." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/701455-common-men-in-the-war-for-the-common-man

"Common Men in the War for the Common Man: Book II"

By Verel Salmon

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 1,160 pages | ISBN 9781796043990

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 1, 160 pages | ISBN 9781796044003

E-Book | 1,160 pages | ISBN 9781796044010

About the Author

Dr. Verel Salmon taught high school and college in Erie, Pennsylvania, before serving as a high school administrator in Mentor, Ohio, then returning to Erie, Pennsylvania, as an assistant superintendent and, finally, superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District. He currently farms near his hometown of historic Waterford where the young George Washington ordered the French to leave British territory in advance of the birth of these United States. Salmon and his wife, Sandra, enjoy four children who have visited, and seven grandchildren who surely will visit the many points along the sacrificial trail of the regiment and their ancestors. Forever the educator, the author challenges readers to study the great nation's heritage to better guide it into the future.

