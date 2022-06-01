New poetry collection opens the door for reflection and self-examination

Montrelle Jackson-Sinegar, Ph.D., announces publication of 'Personal Poetic Perspectives'
NEW ORLEANS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appealing to a broad audience, the new poetry collection "Personal Poetic Perspectives" (published by Archway Publishing) by Montrelle Jackson-Sinegar, Ph.D., considers a wide range of subjects and perspectives, opening the door for reflection and self-examination.
"Personal Poetic Perspectives" reflects on a variety of topics including current events, relationships, and taboo topics such as mental illness. Readers are encouraged and challenged to think about their own personal perspectives as they read this poetry collection. The book also shows the author's ability, as a former counselor, to empathize with other individuals and their experiences.
"I would like readers to explore their own personal perspectives and get to know themselves better," Jackson-Sinegar says. "I challenge readers to be truthful with themselves and own their feelings and perspectives."
"Personal Poetic Perspectives" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Personal-Poetic-Perspectives-Montrelle-Jackson-Sinegar-ebook/dp/B09ZKNS9XQ.
"Personal Poetic Perspectives"
By Montrelle Jackson-Sinegar, Ph.D.
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665720182
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665715317
E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781665720199
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Montrelle Jackson-Sinegar, Ph.D., is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. She completed her doctoral degree in counselor education in 2001. A retired middle school principal and counselor, she has always wanted to share her thoughts through poetry and has now achieved that goal. In addition to writing, her primary focus is her family.
