A practicing adult and child psychiatrist uses famous cases in the news as example on how to succeed in litigation

'How to Win Your Case' by Thomas Curtis MD is set for a new marketing push

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Curtis MD brought the liveliness of courtroom scene in the 2021 book "How to Win Your Case" (published by Xlibris). This year, the author launches a new press campaign for his work to help those who are in search of groundbreaking strategy for successful litigation.

Informed by decades of experience consulting in child custody and medical lawsuits, Curtis provides readers with over 50 proven tactics, each supported with examples from famous court cases, contentious presidential elections and sensational political scandals. From selecting the proper attorney and preparing a strong statement to strengthening credibility and learning the difference between a good witness and a questionable one, the book teaches readers how to effectively position themselves against their opposition and avoid common yet costly blunders to achieve their legal goals.

"It is an eye-opener on famous cases and politicians," the author states. "This book will also guide you on what to do and what not to do in your case based upon the success or failure of others."

An excerpt from the book reads:

Defend against the defense—how much of the overwhelming DNA evidence against O. J. Simpson was considered by the jury? Answer: none. Why? Because the defense discredited the LAPD. You must defend against the defense.

"How to Win Your Case: A Psychiatrist Uses Famous Cases as Examples of How to Succeed in Litigation"

By Thomas Curtis MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781664160651

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781664160644

E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781664160637

About the Author

After immigration from Canada, Thomas Curtis MD completed his internship and residency in adult and child psychiatry at the LA County - USC Medical Center. Following consultation with the department of public social services over the placement of children, he consulted for nine years as a court appointed psychiatrist performing child custody evaluations, following which he has served as a workers psychiatrist performing evaluation and treatment of emotionally injured employees in the California workers' compensation field since 1983. "How to Win Your Case" is his first published work.

