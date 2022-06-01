Discover the redemption of self-liberation in 'The Southern Awakening'

Barnard Sims 'Barnard the Barber' aims to shift the perception of rural people with this new book

STATHAM, Ga., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From his decades of experience of absorbing the wisdom from his village as the town's barber, Barnard Sims or "Barnard the Barber" utilizes the methods of Dick Gregory to, sometimes, express anti-racist social justice views in a comical way. Driven by incidents like the murder of George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery (in his home state), the author shares his gifts to reason to with our moral senses in his new book "The Southern Awakening: A Black Man's Guide to Liberating the Rural South" (published by Archway Publishing).

A study of the past, intended to help readers understand why we are where we are today, the book explains the reasons for the present conditions of racism in America. In addition, Sims offers readers the opportunity to project a more inclusive future. The solutions he shares are formatted into eight postulates that, among other things, encourages readers let their voices be the compassionate catalyst to challenge and ultimately correct our culture. The author emphasizes that not all white people are evil; it's just that those who are wicked in America have taken immorality to an unfettered and unmatched extreme. Similarly, he says, not all Republicans are racists, but today's Republican Party is a perfect place for racists to hide their ideologies.

"This book will appeal to readers because racism is the most pressing issue of our time, and we must truly face facts to fix them. Together, we can overcome obstructions by building anti-racist communities all across the South. We must be the change we seek," Sims says, adding "Never underestimate yourself, anyone else, nor the value of our connections."

About the Author

Barnard the Barber is a former cosmetology instructor at Athens Technical College and the owner of Barnard's Hair Salon. He served as the vice president of his local NAACP and is a United States Chess Federation District Coach, who's taught chess at the Boys and Girls Club. His passion for philanthropy flows on through Leap for Literacy. LFL is a 501(c3) Non-Profit organization which paves the way for children to become first time authors themselves. He is an actor and also the creator of his talk show called "The Way It Is," where he hosts guests to promote black businesses, activism, and social empowerment.

