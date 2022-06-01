New book encourages readers to think differently about sinners

Claudia Renée announces publication of 'What? Do You Expect From A Sinner'
OAKDALE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seeking to help the human race answers their personal questions, Claudia Renée's self-improvement book "What? Do You Expect From A Sinner" (published by Archway Publishing) explores the subject of sin, its characteristics and its repercussions.
Through scripture and real-life examples, she tells how sin means the breaking of a religious law, to do wrong especially when it has been planned, plotted, and purposed. According to the author, sin is a wrongdoing and an unjust act, a purposeful pain given or done to someone or something, to commit a crime, a wrong or fault.
She hopes that through this guide, readers will find the answers to their personal questions and begin to understand it all from a Christian perspective.
"I pray that every reader would be healed, delivered and set free from the sting of sin, by renewing of the mind and being transformed, by asking themselves this question: What? Do you expect from a sinner. And take hold to forgiveness," the author says.
"What? Do You Expect From A Sinner" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/What-Do-You-Expect-Sinner/dp/1665708654.
"What? Do You Expect From A Sinner"
By Claudia Renée
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781665708647
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781665708654
E-Book | 184 pages | ISBN 9781665708661
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Claudia Renée is the second oldest of 11 siblings who were raised in Hawkins Village in Rankin, Pennsylvania. She completed a two-year program at Penn State University for elementary education and psychology before furthering her education at Duquesne University in theology and gerontology. The author also took registered nursing courses at Monroeville Community College and attended Woods Hygienic Institute in Kissimmee, Florida. She opened a Veterans Administration personal care home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A mother of three, she's an ordained minister, evangelist, inventor, songwriter, author, and a woman who has experienced God's signs, wonders, and miracles.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
