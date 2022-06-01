New book provides readers a roadmap and a compass on how to fulfill their life's purpose and destiny

Larry Heisler, M.A. LMT announces the release of 'The Book of Life: An Owner's Manual

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I was blessed to be educated at great NYC schools; my spiritual mentors were some of the most influential teachers of the twentieth century. To this day, I try and leave each person I meet with an inspiration. After a lifetime of reading voraciously, I'm still looking for that one exceptional source that explains things, 'a spiritual cookbook of life,'" Larry Heisler, M.A., LMT states.

"The Book of Life: An Owner's Manual" (published by Balboa Press) was created to be an owner's manual for people. It is a spiritual text that will directly answer why they are here and how to fulfill their life's purpose and destiny. The Commandments in the book are supported with lessons accentuated with true life stories. Like spiritual parables of old, they are teeming with inspiration and drenched in wonder and spirit.

"The prime directive on this planet is to grow in every way possible; physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Then to use those special skills in service to humanity. The purpose of life is to grow and help. This book will show you how. It would be the one book that I can hand a person and honestly say, 'Read this, and you'll get it," Heisler says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Heisler answers, "You will still have to walk the path but at least you will have a roadmap and a compass on how to fulfill your destiny." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831833-the-book-of-life

"The Book of Life: An Owner's Manual"

By Larry Heisler, M.A., LMT

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982277598

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982277574

E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982277581

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Larry Heisler founded and directs the longest running school of massage therapy in New Jersey. Inducted into the Massage Hall of Fame in 2019, he has taught bodywork to over 10,000 students. His first book, "Soft Tissue Revolution: The New Bodywork Paradigm" was published in that same year. In addition, he is an interfaith minister that has taught over 3,500 meditation classes. As per his teachers' directive, Heisler has never charged for a meditation class.

