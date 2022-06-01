Christopher James Graves's newly released "Lord, I'm Just Tryin' to Make It to the Other Side" is an inspirational look at how one's grief and loss affects their life

"Lord, I'm Just Tryin' to Make It to the Other Side" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher James Graves vividly and candidly tells how his personal struggles with grief and loss brought him even closer to the knowledge of God and heaven.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lord, I'm Just Tryin' to Make It to the Other Side": an insightful look at how death and mortality are a part of life that everyone faces, regardless of ethnicity, social, financial, or personal background. At some point in life, allwill have to face the death of a loved one and go through the process of grief and loss.

Graves shares, "Today, I woke up and realized that there is a road that I must travel. I don't know where it is going to lead me. I don't know what I will have to encounter along the way. Fear and anxiety are slowly trying to overtake my mind as I sit and wonder what I will have to deal with. What did I do to cause this to happen? I consider myself to be a good person. No, I am not perfect. Yes, I have made some mistakes. I sometimes find myself wondering if I am being punished for some past transgression or mistake. The words "Why me?" have been dancing throughout my mind. Sometimes, some days, I don't have the energy, both physically and mentally, to put my two feet on the floor and walk. Emotional pain has weakened me, and I honestly don't know what to do."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher James Graves's new book shares that home is where there is peace and home is where God resides.

