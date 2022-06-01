Haunted by a cold case, a sheriff finds a tangled web when he goes looking for answers

Curtis R. Trimble announces publication of 'Touch's Usual'

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Curtis R. Trimble's compelling mystery, "Touch's Usual" (published by Archway Publishing) a Kentucky sheriff reopens a decades-old murder case that prompts a determined mission to bring down a local drug ring.

Tanner "Touch" Thomas, a small-town Kentucky sheriff and former hometown sports hero, solves a cold case that troubled his family for years. In doing so, however, he stumbles onto and takes down a long-running Dixie Mafia-linked drug ring that places his life in imminent danger.

"The thoughts that readers might affectionately recall their hometowns and the positive contributors to their experiences in those places pleases me," Trimble says. "Folks finishing the book with a sense that wrongs may always be righted would leave me content, too."

"Touch's Usual"

By Curtis R. Trimble

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781665721615

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 280 pages | ISBN 9781665721639

E-Book | 280 pages | ISBN 9781665721622

About the Author

Curtis Trimble grew up in Texas and Kentucky watching The Andy Griffith Show and developing an affinity for Jack Reacher-like characters. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Swarthmore College and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University. Today, Trimble resides with his wife and three daughters in Birmingham, Michigan, where he oversees an investment management subsidiary for a private equity firm.

