A story of self-searching turns into a nightmare for one man

HUWEI, Taiwan, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Cole Milburn suspenseful tale, "Boss's Town: A Town where heaven and hell collide" (published by Archway Publishing), a man exploring the New Zealand wilderness is welcomed into a mysterious remote town where nothing is as it seems.

It is January 2023 and the world is still recovering from a devastating global pandemic when Joe Boyd, a former expatriate who has recently returned to New Zealand, decides to explore his native country. After embarking on a road trip into the rugged wilderness of the South Island, Joe ignores a sign indicating danger ahead and soon encounters Luciville, a mysterious, off-the-grid town in the middle of nowhere. After he is greeted by the residents and their leader, Joe decides to stay and create a new future. Little does he know, Joe will soon be desperate to escape.

"Escapism is always relevant in any era and especially in this era when many of the rich escape to countries like New Zealand, buy houses in remote areas and build bunkers for the future," Milburn says. "I believe readers can imagine if they were in the same position as Joe Boyd and think about the choices they would make."

"Boss's Town" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Bosss-Town-Where-Heaven-Collide-ebook/dp/B09ZDD9FQC.

"Boss's Town"

By Cole Milburn

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665722162

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665722179

E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665722186

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Cole Milburn grew up in Nelson City, New Zealand, He is a registered nurse who has lived in Japan, Korea, and other parts of East Asia for over 17 years. "Boss's Town" is his debut novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

