A story of self-searching turns into a nightmare for one man

Cole Milburn announces publication of his debut novel 'Boss's Town'
HUWEI, Taiwan, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Cole Milburn suspenseful tale, "Boss's Town: A Town where heaven and hell collide" (published by Archway Publishing), a man exploring the New Zealand wilderness is welcomed into a mysterious remote town where nothing is as it seems.
It is January 2023 and the world is still recovering from a devastating global pandemic when Joe Boyd, a former expatriate who has recently returned to New Zealand, decides to explore his native country. After embarking on a road trip into the rugged wilderness of the South Island, Joe ignores a sign indicating danger ahead and soon encounters Luciville, a mysterious, off-the-grid town in the middle of nowhere. After he is greeted by the residents and their leader, Joe decides to stay and create a new future. Little does he know, Joe will soon be desperate to escape.
"Escapism is always relevant in any era and especially in this era when many of the rich escape to countries like New Zealand, buy houses in remote areas and build bunkers for the future," Milburn says. "I believe readers can imagine if they were in the same position as Joe Boyd and think about the choices they would make."
"Boss's Town" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Bosss-Town-Where-Heaven-Collide-ebook/dp/B09ZDD9FQC.
"Boss's Town"
By Cole Milburn
Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665722162
Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665722179
E-Book | 140 pages | ISBN 9781665722186
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Cole Milburn grew up in Nelson City, New Zealand, He is a registered nurse who has lived in Japan, Korea, and other parts of East Asia for over 17 years. "Boss's Town" is his debut novel.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com
SOURCE ArchwayPublishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.