John A. Black's newly released "A Journal of the Journey" is an emotionally charged account of a grief-stricken journey toward healing

"A Journal of the Journey: The emotional journey of love and grief" from Christian Faith Publishing author John A. Black is a heart-wrenching journey through the author's grief following the diagnosis, caregiving, and the end-of-life decisions for his beloved wife.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Journal of the Journey: The emotional journey of love and grief": a potent message of hope for those facing the loss of a beloved partner. "A Journal of the Journey" is the creation of published author John A. Black, a dedicated father and grandfather who was happily married to his loving wife, Sharon, for fifty-two years prior to her passing.

Black shares, "One of you, from every married couple, may face a life-changing diagnosis and perhaps end-of-life decisions for your mate. If so, your journey is just beginning. Certainly, one person from every married couple will grieve and mourn the loss of their mate. If you are the surviving spouse, you are on a journey of grief. That one person from every married couple who survives and is left alone is now a widow or widower. Your journey will become unbelievably emotional, confusing, and lonesome. As that widow or widower grieves and mourns the loss of their mate, the decision must be made to move on with life or not. The choice is yours. Do you let Jesus walk you through this miserable valley, or do you choose to stay and live in this miserable valley alone?

"If you are the new widow or widower starting this miserable journey of grief, my heart hurts for you. If you are the child or other loved one of that one individual from every marriage who has become the surviving widow or widower, my heart hurts for you.

"As you follow the journey of this widower, you will get a firsthand account of the miserable journey your loved one is entering. I desire that the journaling of my experience, as the surviving spouse, will prepare you for the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual setbacks you and your loved ones will face."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John A. Black's new book will resonate with many as Black shares a raw look into the life of a heartbroken widower.

Black shares in hopes of aiding others affected by grief to find a path forward through the dark days.

Consumers can purchase "A Journal of the Journey: The emotional journey of love and grief" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Journal of the Journey: The emotional journey of love and grief," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing