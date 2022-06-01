Kate Valery returns to the literary scene with 'Clay Mask'

New fiction tells a page-turning story that weaves adventure, poetry, love, mental illness and crime into the interesting scientific research of the secret abilities of human brain

WHITE ROCK, British Columbia, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The life of a young psychiatrist is turned upside down after an ordinary meeting leads him to a scientific discovery that would threaten his life. Which way would fate choose for him — triumph or death? Author Kate Valery invites readers to find out in "Clay Mask" (published by Trafford Publishing).

This book tells the story of Dr. Aaron Dispenmore, a young psychiatrist who meets a stranger girl on the street during his evening walk with his daughter, Laurie. He learns that "the ordinary girl" is not that ordinary at all. She is a mentally ill genius-poetess. Aaron's curiosity leads him to Ashot Petrosian, an Armenian scientist who invented the cure for schizophrenia and now works as a nurse under the American name Thomas Spencer. They work together, performing the cure of Rosie while preparing materials for Psychiatric Scientific Conference in New York for the competition for a nomination for Nobel Prize. Rosie is cured but, as a side effect, she lost her talent. However, a new unbelievable ability appeared from her previously unopened part of the brain.

A fiction based on a true study, "Clay Mask" is page-turning story that weaves adventure, poetry, love, mental illness and crime into the interesting scientific research of the secret abilities of human brain. It will rouse interest in the topic of science about human brain, curiosity in literature and foreign languages, and appreciation of the unique talents of mentally ill people.

"My book includes a lot of research studies about telepathy, telekinesis, thoughts readings, predictions of the future and seeing of the past through 3 dimensional time, connection of the human brain to the holographic fields of the universe, reincarnations and other fantastic brain abilities, but all of these scientific moments are shown through very interesting adventures and tragic love story."

"Clay Mask"

By Kate Valery

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 628 pages | ISBN 9781698711584

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 628 pages | ISBN 9781698711591

E-Book | 628 pages | ISBN 9781698711607

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kate Valery is a professional musician and journalist. She was born and had university education in Russia. While working at the International Moscow Radio as a music editor and correspondent, she authored 11 books. In 1996, she immigrated to Canada and worked for many years as a pianist and music teacher, and as the editor of several Russian newspapers in Edmonton, Alberta. In Canada, she started to write in English and authored seven more books. Valery resides in White Rock, British Columbia, Canada, where she is the secretary of the local Writers' Club. "Clay Mask" is her seventh novel in English.

