Kate Valery returns to the literary scene with 'Clay Mask'

New fiction tells a page-turning story that weaves adventure, poetry, love, mental illness and crime into the interesting scientific research of the secret abilities of human brain
WHITE ROCK, British Columbia, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The life of a young psychiatrist is turned upside down after an ordinary meeting leads him to a scientific discovery that would threaten his life. Which way would fate choose for him — triumph or death? Author Kate Valery invites readers to find out in "Clay Mask" (published by Trafford Publishing).
This book tells the story of Dr. Aaron Dispenmore, a young psychiatrist who meets a stranger girl on the street during his evening walk with his daughter, Laurie. He learns that "the ordinary girl" is not that ordinary at all. She is a mentally ill genius-poetess. Aaron's curiosity leads him to Ashot Petrosian, an Armenian scientist who invented the cure for schizophrenia and now works as a nurse under the American name Thomas Spencer. They work together, performing the cure of Rosie while preparing materials for Psychiatric Scientific Conference in New York for the competition for a nomination for Nobel Prize. Rosie is cured but, as a side effect, she lost her talent. However, a new unbelievable ability appeared from her previously unopened part of the brain.
A fiction based on a true study, "Clay Mask" is page-turning story that weaves adventure, poetry, love, mental illness and crime into the interesting scientific research of the secret abilities of human brain. It will rouse interest in the topic of science about human brain, curiosity in literature and foreign languages, and appreciation of the unique talents of mentally ill people.
"My book includes a lot of research studies about telepathy, telekinesis, thoughts readings, predictions of the future and seeing of the past through 3 dimensional time, connection of the human brain to the holographic fields of the universe, reincarnations and other fantastic brain abilities, but all of these scientific moments are shown through very interesting adventures and tragic love story."
Visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839689-clay-mask to purchase a copy.
"Clay Mask"
By Kate Valery
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 628 pages | ISBN 9781698711584
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 628 pages | ISBN 9781698711591
E-Book | 628 pages | ISBN 9781698711607
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Kate Valery is a professional musician and journalist. She was born and had university education in Russia. While working at the International Moscow Radio as a music editor and correspondent, she authored 11 books. In 1996, she immigrated to Canada and worked for many years as a pianist and music teacher, and as the editor of several Russian newspapers in Edmonton, Alberta. In Canada, she started to write in English and authored seven more books. Valery resides in White Rock, British Columbia, Canada, where she is the secretary of the local Writers' Club. "Clay Mask" is her seventh novel in English.
Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, Trafford, 844-688-6899, authormarketingservices@trafford.com
SOURCE Trafford
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.