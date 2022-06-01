Teach children how to be passionate and caring about friends in new kid's book

Linda Lee Cross announces publication of 'Lucky the Cow'

CODY, Wyo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linda Lee Cross's new book for kids, "Lucky the Cow" (published by Archway Publishing), shares the story of a special cow, his adventures, and his role as a leader in the animal world. The book has lots of adventure, many new friendships and even a little romance along the way.

On a cute little ranch just outside of Yellowstone National Park live a herd of cows that rancher Greg has been taking care of for many years. You see, there are tales from long ago that one day a special cow would be born and bear a rare, black mark on his back shaped in the letter "L." This cow would become a heroic leader, stronger and braver than any other animal.

One spring day this baby cow is actually born and his mother names him Lucky. He faces a host of challenges in his early life that would lead him to new friendships and the adventure of a lifetime. Lucky summons the strength of a thousand cows and promises to make his mother proud.

"I hope (readers) will follow along the journey of both challenges and victories and how compassion and kindness will always rule," Cross says.

"Lucky the Cow" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Lucky-Cow-Linda-Lee-Cross/dp/166572157X.

About the Author

Linda Lee Cross is the author of "There's a Witch in My Dryer," a five-star book on Amazon. She and her husband live on a sprawling ranch in the mountains. Linda loves spending time with her animals, including two goats, a lamb, Kitty the cat, a Great Pyrenees named Whiskey and of course Lucky the cow, who really lives on her ranch. Visit her online at lindaleecross.com.

