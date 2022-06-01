Dr. Keith Attles's newly released "Anointed To Do Good" is an articulate analysis of the power of the Holy Spirit within a believer's life and ministry.

"Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Keith Attles is an engaging exploration of the Holy Spirit's work in the life of the believer, with devotionals for spiritual growth and reflection.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry": a potent exploration of the sometimes-overlooked Holy Spirit. "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry" is the creation of published author Dr. Keith Attles, a loving husband and father who is the founding Pastor of Covenant Life Ministries Church in Teaneck, New Jersey. Dr. Attles received his Doctor of Ministry degree in Leadership and Spiritual Formation from Regent University in Virginia Beach, VA; his Master's in Theology from Alliance Theological Seminary in Nyack, NY; and his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ.

Dr. Attles shares, "Anointed to Do Good is a book designed to help the believer in Christ to better understand and implement the anointing of the Holy Spirit in their life and ministry. This book takes a detailed look at the subject of God's anointing. It examines the Holy Spirit's work in scripture throughout Church history and the anointing upon God's servants as they performed ministry.

"The purpose of this book is to encourage believers to embrace the Holy Spirit's power available to them. According to 1 John 20, 'You have an unction' (anointing) from the Lord. Now you can be empowered and confident to be used by the Lord like never before. I believe the devotional section of this book will inspire believers to activate God's anointing in their life and ministry."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Keith Attles's new book will encourage and challenge believers both new and those desiring to continually grow in their faith.

Dr. Attles offers a compelling and encouraging work in hopes of aiding others who seek to further their understanding of God's word.

Consumers can purchase "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing