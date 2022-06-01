Dr. Keith Attles's newly released "Anointed To Do Good" is an articulate analysis of the power of the Holy Spirit within a believer's life and ministry.

"Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Keith Attles is an engaging exploration of the Holy Spirit's work in the life of the believer, with devotionals for spiritual growth and reflection.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry": a potent exploration of the sometimes-overlooked Holy Spirit. "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry" is the creation of published author Dr. Keith Attles, a loving husband and father who is the founding Pastor of Covenant Life Ministries Church in Teaneck, New Jersey. Dr. Attles received his Doctor of Ministry degree in Leadership and Spiritual Formation from Regent University in Virginia Beach, VA; his Master's in Theology from Alliance Theological Seminary in Nyack, NY; and his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Attles shares, "Anointed to Do Good is a book designed to help the believer in Christ to better understand and implement the anointing of the Holy Spirit in their life and ministry. This book takes a detailed look at the subject of God's anointing. It examines the Holy Spirit's work in scripture throughout Church history and the anointing upon God's servants as they performed ministry.
"The purpose of this book is to encourage believers to embrace the Holy Spirit's power available to them. According to 1 John 20, 'You have an unction' (anointing) from the Lord. Now you can be empowered and confident to be used by the Lord like never before. I believe the devotional section of this book will inspire believers to activate God's anointing in their life and ministry."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Keith Attles's new book will encourage and challenge believers both new and those desiring to continually grow in their faith.
Dr. Attles offers a compelling and encouraging work in hopes of aiding others who seek to further their understanding of God's word.
Consumers can purchase "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Anointed To Do Good: Acts 10:38 Insights into Building, Maintaining, and Releasing God's Anointing in Your Life and Ministry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.