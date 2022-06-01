Susanne Beeman's newly released "Amigo Beau" is a sweet tale of a special bond between a rescued pup and a loving family.

"Amigo Beau" from Christian Faith Publishing author Susanne Beeman is a lighthearted tale of friendship, togetherness, and the memories that last a lifetime.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Amigo Beau": a lovely tale of the love between a dog and its owners. "Amigo Beau" is the creation of published author Susanne Beeman, an educator, and counselor, who lives with her husband and two sons in a rural Louisiana community.

Beeman shares, "I invite you to imagine that you are a dog named Beau.

You have a new family and place to go.

What will you learn? How will you grow?

Maybe some things you already know?

What can you play? What can you do?

One thing is certain, the adventures are new!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susanne Beeman's new book offers a delightful message of friendship as a little boy and a special dog learn about the important aspects of enjoying life together.

Beeman's charming narrative and vibrant imagery are certain to engage the imagination of readers of any age and background.

